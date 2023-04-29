FIRST FREEDOM BANK GIVES TO UNITED WAY PHOTO

United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland staff along with First Freedom Bank management and staff commemorate their latest giving campaign to benefit the local United Way health and human service programs, which resulted in a total giving of $7,620.

 Submitted

First Freedom Bank management and staff recently finished their campaign to raise funds to support United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland (UWWUC). The local United Way works to raise funds to support 40 local programs and several in-house programs, as well as the 2-1-1 help line.

“We couldn’t be happier that First Freedom Bank management and staff is so supportive of our local United Way,” said UWWUC President John McMillin. “First Freedom is a long-time partner, giving not only to us but to many local causes that support our residents.”

