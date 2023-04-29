First Freedom Bank management and staff recently finished their campaign to raise funds to support United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland (UWWUC). The local United Way works to raise funds to support 40 local programs and several in-house programs, as well as the 2-1-1 help line.
“We couldn’t be happier that First Freedom Bank management and staff is so supportive of our local United Way,” said UWWUC President John McMillin. “First Freedom is a long-time partner, giving not only to us but to many local causes that support our residents.”
He explained this year’s amount of $7,620, their largest to date and given by employees through a payroll deduction campaign, will help thousands of people in their service area.
First Freedom Bank has locations in Algood, Cookeville, Lebanon, Gainesboro, and Mt. Juliet, all of which fall in UWWUC’s service area.
“This is another example of why we encourage our residents to do business locally, since supporting businesses in our own communities creates a successful circle in which they are able to give back to our friends, neighbors and those in need,” McMillin said.
