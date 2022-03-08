In the coming weeks, the Lebanon Democrat will be running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We begin the series of profiles with a glance at Patti Anderson, a first-grade teacher at Lebanon’s Sam Houston Elementary School ...
Name: Patti Anderson
School: Sam Houston Elementary School in Lebanon
Age: 41
What grade/subject do you teach? First grade (for life)
How long have you been in education? 18 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 18 years (same grade, same classroom)
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? No other schools (I’m a die-hard Tiger)
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My favorite award was given to me by a dear colleague …she awarded me a friend of animals award. It is laminated and hot-glued outside my classroom door. She gets me.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? There is no free time at this stage in life, but I love to cheer on my children in their sports. My sons enjoy wrestling and martial arts. I really have no idea what I would do with free time.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I was initially hired to fill an interim position in kindergarten for Laurel Key in 2004. Three days after being hired for that position, Jennifer Hendrixson — who was the principal at the time — called me to ask if I wanted my own first-grade classroom. The best thing I ever did was say yes. I have been in that classroom teaching my first-graders since my very first first day of school. I love my first-graders and wouldn’t want to spend my days anywhere else.
How would you describe your teaching style? My teaching style is rooted in problem-solving. I teach my first-graders the skills they need to be successful readers, writers, and mathematicians. Then, I hold them accountable for figuring out the words using what they know and solving the math problem while learning from mistakes. Rarely do I give answers. I ask a lot of questions to help them decide how to figure out the answer and gain confidence in themselves. It’s hard at first, and they don’t like it a bit. It pays off though.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? If I am excited, they are excited. I try hard to stay enthusiastic and make whatever task we are doing the most important, exciting task. I always let them know why it’s important to be able to do whatever it is we are working through. By setting a purpose, they are more willing to jump on board and work through the task.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes, everyday. Teaching is a cycle of plan, facilitate, and reflect … show up the next day and be a better teacher than I was the day before. Each student is a challenge that I have to adjust my methods for. They are worth it though.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Sam Houston is a home filled with a family of educators that loves each other, loves all of the students and carries each other at all times. My favorite question to ask new teachers is, “Who are the students that you are responsible for?” The right answer is … all of them. I have 20 students in my classroom, but I want to see all of the students in first grade and in Sam Houston achieve success. Sam Houston teachers believe that we are a team working together to see all students succeed. If I have gifts, talents, or a special relationship that can help a fifth-grader succeed, then tag me in. We all have one goal. If you are a Sam Houston student, then you are my responsibility … period.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My incredible mother taught me to read fluently before I started kindergarten. She didn’t set out to teach me to read, but she was devoted to reading with me every single day since I was born. My ever-resourceful kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Linda, decided to give me my own reading group in order to keep me busy so she could teach my peers how to read. I loved it so much that I proclaimed from that year forward that I was going to be a teacher. Even at a young age, I think I realized that when you teach someone something, it changes their life. I really feel like every day that any teacher steps into their classroom they are making a lifelong difference.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? The most fulfilling part of teaching has to be the light-bulb moments that come after the little learner was frustrated but persevered. There is nothing better than watching a child’s confidence grow right before my eyes.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? The most challenging part of teaching is finding enough time in the day to accomplish all that I want to accomplish.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I used to think that I was the only teacher in my classroom. I was incorrect. The most powerful and deepest learning occurs when I step back and allow students to teach each other.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? This profession has changed in countless major ways since I began teaching 18 years ago. The advent of technology and online learning has really changed this profession. I am interested to see how online learning continues to evolve from a necessity during COVID times to just another educational option.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I am blessed to teach in the Lebanon Special School District. Here in the LSSD, teacher voices are always valued. If there is something that I disagree with or would like to see changed, I feel very comfortable going to my administration and central-office leaders, because I know they listen and value my feedback. I am a blessed teacher and don’t have any one variable that I have not already had addressed.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Julie Whitefield will always be the answer to this question. Julie and I began our relationship as first-grade colleagues. She mentored and supported me while ensuring that I maintained my confidence in myself. She assured me that I was going to be a great teacher, even when I told her that I couldn’t teach anymore. Through the years, she has continued to mentor and support me. I owe a great debt of gratitude to her.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Being awarded teacher of the year by my peers is one of my most memorable moments. Mrs. (Beth) Allison (the school principal), Mrs. (Anita) Gray (the assistant principal), and Mrs. (Julie) Whitefield (the school’s learning leader) walked into my classroom with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, and I just burst into tears. Knowing that my peers honored me with this distinction means more than I can ever adequately express.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I love you, Mrs. Anderson.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want to be remembered as a teacher who devoted herself to the children and families in her care and one who would persevere to find a solution, no matter the challenge.
