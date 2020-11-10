EastAlcoa 49, Johnson Co. 0
Anderson Co. 49, Grainger 8
Bledsoe Co. 48, Cascade 21
Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14
CAK 52, Boyd Buchanan 12
Chattanooga Christian 56, Knoxville Grace 42
Clay Co. 21, Copper Basin 0
Cloudland 38, Midway 33
Coalfield 48, Hancock Co. 6
David Crockett 63, Sevier Co. 35
Dobyns Bennett 42, Cleveland 35
East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20
Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi Co. 0
Greenback 63, Unaka 16
Hampton 28, Oneida 14
Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42
Knoxville Catholic 43, Ensworth 20
Knoxville Central 48, Morristown East 7
Knoxville Halls 22, Tennessee High 15
Knoxville West 65, Lenoir City 20
Loudon 42, York Institute 7
Marion Co. 35, Westmoreland 17
McMinn Co. 28, Bearden 7
Oak Ridge 30, Soddy-Daisy 7
Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22
Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 14
Red Bank 50, Grundy Co. 6
Rhea Co. 14, Knoxville Fulton 0
Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0
South Pittsburg 52, Jo Byrns 0
South-Doyle 48, Daniel Boone 19
Walker Valley 21, Powell 16
MiddleBeech 42, Lincoln Co. 14
Brainerd 14, Smith Co. 13
Brentwood 45, Cane Ridge 13
Columbia 21, Gallatin 14
CPA 50, Silverdale 14
Creek Wood 35, Jackson North Side 21
DeKalb Co. 38, Spring Hill 15
East Nashville 26, Fairview 13
Fayetteville 37, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0
Forrest 28, East Hickman 7
Franklin 49, Smyrna 13
Giles Co. 56, Harpeth 0
Goodpasture 28, Knoxville Webb 21
Gordonsville 49, Whitwell 0
Hendersonville 30, Blackman 21
Hillsboro 43, Page 7
Huntland 28, Collinwood 12
Independence 49, LaVergne 14
Jackson Christian 45, Friendship Christian 35
Lewis Co. 40, Scotts Hill 7
Lipscomb Academy 63, St. George’s 3
Marshall Co. 24, Macon Co. 12
Monterey 61, Sale Creek 22
Moore Co. 49, Wayne Co. 14
Mt. Juliet 17, Warren Co. 13
Nashville Christian 54, Webb School 26
Nolensville 38, Livingston Academy 14
Oakland 49, Rossview 0
Riverdale 40, Wilson Central 0
Springfield 42, Jackson South Side 7
Stewart Co. 33, Stratford 29
Summit 42, Hillwood 6
Trousdale Co. 38, Tyner 0
Tullahoma 49, Stone Memorial 8
Upperman 43, Signal Mountain 41
Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14
Waverly 43, Loretto 7
WestBGA 45, Northpoint Christian 13
Brighton 48, Dyer Co. 28
Clarksville 16, Munford 14
Crockett Co. 27, Fayette Ware 24
Dyersburg 57, Millington 27
ECS 49, FRA 21
Hardin Co. 45, White House Heritage 0
Huntingdon 48, Cornersville 8
Lausanne 50, Harding Academy 0
Lexington 34, White House 7
MBA 42, St. Benedict 0
MUS 44, PURE Athletic Alliance 12
Riverside 26, Eagleville 8
Trinity Christian 21, Franklin Grace 7
