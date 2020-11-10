EastAlcoa 49, Johnson Co. 0

Anderson Co. 49, Grainger 8

Bledsoe Co. 48, Cascade 21

Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14

CAK 52, Boyd Buchanan 12

Chattanooga Christian 56, Knoxville Grace 42

Clay Co. 21, Copper Basin 0

Cloudland 38, Midway 33

Coalfield 48, Hancock Co. 6

David Crockett 63, Sevier Co. 35

Dobyns Bennett 42, Cleveland 35

East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20

Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi Co. 0

Greenback 63, Unaka 16

Hampton 28, Oneida 14

Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42

Knoxville Catholic 43, Ensworth 20

Knoxville Central 48, Morristown East 7

Knoxville Halls 22, Tennessee High 15

Knoxville West 65, Lenoir City 20

Loudon 42, York Institute 7

Marion Co. 35, Westmoreland 17

McMinn Co. 28, Bearden 7

Oak Ridge 30, Soddy-Daisy 7

Oliver Springs 60, Jellico 22

Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 14

Red Bank 50, Grundy Co. 6

Rhea Co. 14, Knoxville Fulton 0

Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 7

South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0

South Pittsburg 52, Jo Byrns 0

South-Doyle 48, Daniel Boone 19

Walker Valley 21, Powell 16

MiddleBeech 42, Lincoln Co. 14

Brainerd 14, Smith Co. 13

Brentwood 45, Cane Ridge 13

Columbia 21, Gallatin 14

CPA 50, Silverdale 14

Creek Wood 35, Jackson North Side 21

DeKalb Co. 38, Spring Hill 15

East Nashville 26, Fairview 13

Fayetteville 37, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Forrest 28, East Hickman 7

Franklin 49, Smyrna 13

Giles Co. 56, Harpeth 0

Goodpasture 28, Knoxville Webb 21

Gordonsville 49, Whitwell 0

Hendersonville 30, Blackman 21

Hillsboro 43, Page 7

Huntland 28, Collinwood 12

Independence 49, LaVergne 14

Jackson Christian 45, Friendship Christian 35

Lewis Co. 40, Scotts Hill 7

Lipscomb Academy 63, St. George’s 3

Marshall Co. 24, Macon Co. 12

Monterey 61, Sale Creek 22

Moore Co. 49, Wayne Co. 14

Mt. Juliet 17, Warren Co. 13

Nashville Christian 54, Webb School 26

Nolensville 38, Livingston Academy 14

Oakland 49, Rossview 0

Riverdale 40, Wilson Central 0

Springfield 42, Jackson South Side 7

Stewart Co. 33, Stratford 29

Summit 42, Hillwood 6

Trousdale Co. 38, Tyner 0

Tullahoma 49, Stone Memorial 8

Upperman 43, Signal Mountain 41

Watertown 63, Tellico Plains 14

Waverly 43, Loretto 7

WestBGA 45, Northpoint Christian 13

Brighton 48, Dyer Co. 28

Clarksville 16, Munford 14

Crockett Co. 27, Fayette Ware 24

Dyersburg 57, Millington 27

ECS 49, FRA 21

Hardin Co. 45, White House Heritage 0

Huntingdon 48, Cornersville 8

Lausanne 50, Harding Academy 0

Lexington 34, White House 7

MBA 42, St. Benedict 0

MUS 44, PURE Athletic Alliance 12

Riverside 26, Eagleville 8

Trinity Christian 21, Franklin Grace 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.