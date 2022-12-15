NASHVILLE — Five people have applied for a Tennessee Supreme Court seat that will open up in the summer.
A court news release says that the applicants are Kristi M. Davis, Tom Greenholtz, John C. Rambo, Michael Richardson and Dwight E. Tarwater.
Davis is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals from Knoxville. Greenholtz is a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals from Ooltewah.
Rambo is a state chancery court judge from Jonesborough. Richardson is a trial attorney from Ooltewah with a sole practice. Tarwater is a law firm partner from Knoxville and previously was former Gov. Bill Haslam’s general counsel.
They hope to replace Justice Sharon Lee, the only justice appointed by a Democrat remaining on the five-member court. She is retiring in August.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will interview applicants on Jan. 4 in Knoxville. That panel will recommend finalists. Republican Gov. Bill Lee will make the final selection.
