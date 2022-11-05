The election for the Lebanon City Council seats will be held on Tuesday.
Council members for wards 3, 4, and 6 will be voted on at polling locations around the city.
Chris Crowell will be running uncontested for reelection to represent Ward 4 on the city council. Camille Burdine will be running for reelection against Shawn Hicks in ward 3. Phil Morehead and ZaBrina Seay will be running to represent Ward 6.
The Lebanon Democrat recently spoke to four of the candidates as they prepare for the election. Seay chose not to participate.
Ward 3
Name … Camille Burdine
Age … 52
Occupation … Realtor
Birthplace … Chattanooga
A Lebanon resident for … 17 years
What do you feel qualifies you for reelection?
Four years ago, people asked me to find something for our youth and families to be able to do. I was asked to bring in jobs with living wages. I was also asked to update our infrastructure, work on our flooding in the area, improve sidewalks and zoning for our community. I think I’m at 100% on fulfilling those things. We’ve passed a comprehensive plan. We’ve also passed an overlay for Heartland Drive that helped control growth with apartments. We’ve got a new parking lot in the square. I feel like we’ve brought in great businesses into our community. We’ve brought in people investing in our community and brought in new jobs. I was instrumental in putting together a committee to rework zoning. One of the things I’m really proud of is our square. I continue to have a focus on our historic areas, starting with that parking lot and continuing to work with investors and business owners. I’m very proud that we’ve broken ground on the new sports complex. Its something that we’ve needed. It’s something that our city has lacked.
What do you think the most important challenge facing Ward 3 is, and how would you like to address it?
I think zoning and infrastructure both need revitalization. I think those are the biggest things in this area. We’re doing more private and public partnerships with people that are coming in and wanting to redevelop. That way our taxpayers aren’t having to endure the whole cost.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel that both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
I definitely try to find the happy medium ... what works for both. A lot of times I find in this position, you have to look to what would be the best for the future and prioritize the greater good.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
If you know someone really well, if you work with somebody. In my real estate business, I’ve only really had one client that’s had anything to do with a vote. Even if I just have too much knowledge over something, I’ve been really good about recusing myself.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
I’ve done a lot in my community. I feel very strongly that you get involved in a place where you live and work. I have been involved in the (community) help center here on the board. I’ve been a part of Leadership Wilson and Leadership Tennessee. I used to work for Cumberland University in community relations. I’ve been a member of the Lebanon-Wilson Counter Chamber for years and served on their economic development committee. I was the first woman coach for Lebanon Youth Baseball. I’ve been involved Historic Lebanon and the historic commission. I literally live, work and play right here in Ward 3 in Lebanon.
Name … Shawn Hicks
Age … 58
Occupation … Senior enterprise architect
Birthplace … Indianapolis, Indiana
A Lebanon resident for … around 8 years
How do you feel that you qualify for election?
I’ve got 30-plus years of management experience, managing large manufacturing operations, distribution, big IT (information technology) teams, budgets from $9 million to $125 million. I’ve got a lot of experience not only managing people, but also budgets and projects. I think that kind of uniquely qualifies me. Not many people that I know of on the council or in the mayor’s office in the last few terms have had that extensive of a background in actually managing and running a business.
What do you think the most important challenge facing Ward 3 is, and how would you like to address it?
The biggest challenge here is growth. Actually, its unconstrained growth. The biggest issue is in zoning. Most of ward 3 is zoned so that any lot in the ward could be a single-family, multi-family, apartment, condo, or duplex. You could tear down one house and build condos on it, or duplexes or three tall skinnies. The city has really pushed a plan of high density on ward 3. They want to increase the density of residences and businesses, and that is really detrimental to the neighborhoods and the community as they’ve been here for 200 years.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel that both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
That’s life, isn’t it? We live in a world of compromise ... at least we should. One of the things we really need to do is make our city-council workshops an open dialogue so that residents can come and talk with the council, because right now, residents can’t talk at a workshop. We need to create a dialogue at the city level so that everyone can be heard.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
Since I don’t have any business interest here in the city ... I don’t own property ... I don’t own a business here that could benefit from a sales-tax exemption or a property-tax exemption, I don’t think I have a scenario where I’d have a true conflict of interest.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
I actually have very limited municipal or elected official experience. I did serve as a part-time clerk treasurer in a town I lived in during a transition. I’ve worked a lot with my local precincts in terms of elections. When I lived in Michigan, I was extremely active in our historical society.
Ward 4
Name … Chris Crowell
Age … 54
Occupation … Commercial banker
Birthplace … Lebanon
A Lebanon resident for … his entire life
What do you feel qualifies you for reelection?
I would say I feel like I’m representing the goals and objectives and values of the people that I represent. They have asked me to make certain things a priority, and I feel like I have. I feel like I advocate for what they want and shape the vision and direction of the city in a way that the people want. I’ve advocated for quite a few infrastructure improvements, tried to support the police and fire departments. I’ve tried to improve the zoning code to protect the interest of residents and neighborhoods in our community. I think we all have room to get better at what we do, so hopefully, I’ve gotten better over time. Mostly, I just try to listen to my constituents and represent their views.
What do you think the most important challenge facing Ward 4 is, and how would you like to address it?
I think growth management is clearly the driving issue in ward 4. Infrastructure improvements are a huge concern and something we’re really focused on ... keeping taxing low ... maintaining a strong police and fire presence and capability, not only in ward 4 but across the city, I think those are critical for us.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
Those are tough situations. I think I’d have to go back to the values of the whole area that I represent and the overarching goals and objectives of the city. I think we just have to step back and look at what’s best for the city and what’s the best long-term result to pursue.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
I think the definition is a direct financial gain from something I would vote on. I’ve been careful to consult our city attorney every time I think there might be a conflict just to have that on the record.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
Being involved in the community for a long time, I’ve done a lot of different things. I’ve been on the board and the chairman of the chamber of commerce here in Lebanon. I’ve been a scout master for my son’s scout troop for years and served in positions with the scout council here in town. I was a chairman of the United Way board for a number of years. I’ve been involved with Lebanon Regional Planning Commission and the Lebanon-Wilson County Library Board.
Ward 6
Name … Phil Morehead
Age ... 65
Occupation … Retired
Birthplace … Madison, Wisconsin
A Lebanon resident for ... A little more than four years
How do you feel you qualify for election?
I spent about 10 years on the planning commission when I lived in Illinois, so I have some background as to how things work. Besides that, I have a business background. I was part owner of an insurance agency. I’ve been very active within Lebanon. I’m president elect of the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Board of Directors for Wilson County, I’m on the beer board for the city. For the last two years, I’ve been president of the HOA (homeowners association) at Five Oaks. I’ve always been involved, and after my wife and I moved here, we decided this is our home and we wanted to give back. The way to do that was to become more involved, and (in) watching things for the last four years, I thought maybe I could help make things better.
What do you think the most important challenge facing Ward 6 is, and how would you like to address it?
The biggest thing going on is I want to support our neighborhoods from high-density growth. I would like to work on the master plan for parks and recreation and then the infrastructure throughout ward 6. Ideally, down the road, if we could get some nice restaurants and some more high-end stores ... I would like to see more variety. Growth is coming whether you like it or not. I’d like to see more single-family homes and less new apartments going up. At the rate its going now, its taxing on the roads.
How do you navigate an issue when you feel both opposing parties have valid points and there isn’t a clear right or wrong answer?
As a first-time politician, I would listen to both sides. I’d reach out to people in my ward and see where they stand, because that’s who I’m representing.
What would constitute a conflict of interest for you to abstain from voting?
I don’t think I would have to abstain. I’m retired. I’ve never worked her., I don’t have deep family ties here. I don’t have any problem to say that whatever I vote is in the interest of the people I represent.
What are your past involvements in a civic or service capacity?
Currently, I’m on the CASA Wilson County board and will be president next year. I’m involved on the beer board. I’m involved in the HOA for Five Oaks. I was on the planning commission in my town in Illinois, and on the finance council at my Catholic parish up North.
