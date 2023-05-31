Five Cumberland University faculty members were recently recognized by the Tennessee Nurses Association, the Tennessee Hospital Association, and the Tennessee Action Coalition for their outstanding leadership in the nursing profession.

Joe Callis, Kelcey Flagg, Ashley Walkner, John “Jake” Whicker, and Michelle Zuercher were named 2023 Tennessee Rising Star Nursing Leaders, commended for their commitment to excellence in professional development and leadership, and promotion of health and wellness.

