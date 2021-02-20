Five Cumberland University wrestlers were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference, released by conference officials Thursday.
Anietie Akpan, Champ Leddon, Clark Leddon, Tyler Moore, and Justin Oldknow all earned Academic All-Conference honors.
Eighty Mid-South Conference wrestling student-athletes earned Academic All MSC honors, conference officials announced on Thursday.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved at least sophomore academic status.
Life (Ga.) has the most honorees with 23. Southeastern (Fla.) had the second-most award winners with 13 while Cumberlands (Ky.) had 12.
