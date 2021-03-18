GLADEVILLE — Playing at home for the first time in two years, Wilson Central opened the season Monday with an 11-3 win over visiting Warren County.
Wyatt Guethlein spotted the Pioneers two runs in the top of the first inning before the Wildcats got a score back in the bottom of the inning. They took the lead and charge of the game with five tallies in the second inning, three more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Guethlein drove in three runs without benefit of a hit. He also struck out 10 while allowing three earned runs on three hits in five innings. Hunter Williams worked the final two frames, scattering three hits. Tristan Lewis and Isaac Schafer each knocked in two runs on two hits, including a double. Mason Reed tripled and doubled while Brock Wamack doubled. Ben Sills singled twice as Central finished with 11 hits while Warren County committed eight errors.
Wilson Central, which played its four games last year in Florida before the pandemic shut the season down, was scheduled to go to Tullahoma on Tuesday night in a battle of the Wildcats as part of the Grand Slam Tournament which will be held at numerous schools throughout this week. The Wildcats are scheduled to host John Overton at 6 p.m. today before going to Siegel tomorrow night and Riverdale on Saturday for games against the host Warriors and Franklin.
Farragut scores late to beat Blue DevilsFarragut broke a fifth-inning tie Tuesday night and the Admirals went on to defeat host Lebanon, 6-2, at Brent Foster Field.
Copeland Bradford drove in both Blue Devil runs with a first-inning triple.
Farragut, a Knoxville-based baseball power with 10 state championships (including the most recent in 2019), tied the score in the third inning and put Lebanon away with three runs in the seventh as the Blue Devils dropped to 1-1.
Nick Maggart, who pitched 3 1-3 innings in relief of starter Bryce Fuller, took the loss. Brett Bowman worked the seventh.
Bradford belted a pair of hits for Lebanon while Carson Boles stole two of the Blue Devils’ six bases.
This game was part of the Murfreesboro Grand Slam Tournament, which was to continue last night at Riverdale and at 6 p.m. today at Foster Field against Centennial before trips to Stewarts Creek on Friday and Saturday for games against Independence, the host Red Hawks and Page.
Wildcats walloped at TullahomaTULLAHOMA — Tullahoma scored in all four of its at-bats Tuesday in winning the battle of Wildcats 17-2 over Wilson Central at Grider Stadium.
Wilson Central trailed 8-0 before getting its runs in the top of the third inning as Wyatt Guethlein and Brock Wamack scored while Tristan Lewis had an RBI. Wamack doubled among the Wildcats’ five hits.
Isaac Schafer, the first of four Wilson Central pitchers, game up eight runs in the first inning to take the loss as the Wildcats fell to 1-1.
This game was part of the Grand Slam Tournament, which is set to continue at 6 p.m. today when Overton visits Wilson Central. The Wildcats are to go to Siegel tomorrow night and to Riverdale on Saturday to take on the host Warriors and Franklin.
Big innings, Watts pitching lift Watertown to opening-day win in Purvis’ debut as Purple Tiger coachWATERTOWN — Watertown scored six times in the third inning and five in the fifth while Brandon Watts pitched four hitless innings in the Purple Tigers’ season-opening 11-1 triumph over Trousdale County on Tuesday.
Kendal Bayse, Gage Vastola, Alec Whitlock and Brady Watts drove in runs during the third inning.
Brandon Watts struck out 12 before Bayse allowed a run on two hits in the fifth inning as the game was called early by the 10-run rule.
Bayse, Vastola, Whitlock, Carter Brown, Brady Watts and Brayden Cousino had Watertown’s six hits.
The Purple Tigers won the debut game for new head coach Mark Purvis, the former longtime Mt. Juliet coach who assisted Lane Price during last year’s brief season before the pair swapped roles during the summer.
Watertown is scheduled to host Portland at 5 p.m. today.
St. Paul’s pounds Friendship 14-4MOBILE, Ala. — St. Paul’s Episcopal built a big lead early before putting away Friendship Christian with nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings of a 14-4 win Tuesday.
Max Duckwiler was tagged for three runs in the first inning and two in the third, with three of the tallies being earned, while allowing five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. J.J. Pruneau gave up four in the fifth before Kolby Gaines was roughed up for four and Drew Porter one in the sixth as St. Paul pounded nine hits in improving to 10-4.
Friendship finished with seven hits in falling to 1-1. Pruneau and Nate Tidwell each had two hits and an RBI while Duckwiler and Porter doubled. The Commanders scored a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth.
They were scheduled to play Hillcrest at Robertsdale yesterday afternoon before wrapping up their spring break trip today with a 6 p.m. game at Mobile Christian.
Bears outlast Overton 7-6 in 13MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet needed 13 innings to dispatch John Overton 7-6 Tuesday night as Jack Fortner drove in Logan Baskin with the winning run on a one-out line single to right-center field.
The Golden Bears led 5-2 through six innings before Overton scored four times to go up 7-6 in the top of the seventh. Mt. Juliet forced extras with a run in the bottom of the seventh on Colton Regen’s ground-ball single to right field, scoring Fortner.
Logan Baskin, the last of five Mt. Juliet pitchers, worked five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball for the win. He walked one and struck out six.
Mt. Juliet outhit Overton 9-6. Regen drove in two runs on three singles while Seth Stevens had two RBI and a single for the Golden Bears, who took advantage of five Bobcat errors.
The Bears are scheduled to take a 2-0 record to Siegel at 7 p.m. today and Riverdale tomorrow for a 4:30 p.m. matchup with Dickson County as the Grand Slam Tournament continues. The Bears are to face Summit and host Blackman on Saturday.
Lebanon’s Tomlinson tosses no-hitter in 4-0 victoryAfter one game of the 2021 season, Summit is still seeking its first hit of the season, thanks to Lebanon’s John Tomlinson, who no-hit the visiting Spartans in a 4-0 Blue Devil victory Monday night at Brent Foster Field.
Tomlinson struck out 16 in the complete-game victory.
Jackson Lea drove in half of Lebanon’s runs while Eli Carson tripled and singled.
This game was part of the Murfreesboro Grand Slam Tournament, which was to continue Tuesday night when Farragut came to Foster Field. Lebanon was to go to Riverdale last night before hosting Centennial at 6 p.m. today. Lebanon has three games booked at Stewarts Creek — against Independence at 4:30 p.m. Friday and the host Red Hawks (coached by former Blue Devil coach Mike Bartlett) at 11 a.m. Saturday and Page at 1:30 p.m.
Hayslip’s arm, bat lead Friendship to opening winGULF SHORES, Ala. — Playing in the state where he will suit up for the Alabama Crimson Tide at this time next year, Camden Hayslip opened his final high school season Monday with a home run while striking out 10 batters in Friendship Christian’s 6-2 win over Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Hayslip allowed an earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 in five innings.
He also drove in two runs.
Drew Porter tripled while J.J. Pruneau doubled for the Commanders. Storm Sellars singled twice.
Jack Martin pitched the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk while whiffing three.
Friendship was scheduled to take on St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile Tuesday night and Tuscaloosa Hillcrest on Wednesday afternoon before taking on Mobile Christian at 6 p.m. today.
Five-run sixth boosts Bears to opening victoryMT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet broke a tie game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night as the Golden Bears opened their season with a 6-1 win over Battle Ground Academy.
The Golden Bears had just tied the score in the sixth after BGA had held a 1-0 lead since the second inning.
Mt. Juliet’s offense came primarily through seven walks issued by the BGA bullpen in the fifth and sixth innings after they had just one hit and eight strikeouts against the starter through the first four. Brady Young and Justin Lee singled for the Bears’ only hits as they, Colton Regen and Anthony Buckland each drove in a run.
Logan Baskin struck out five over the final two innings for the win. Tanner Myers surrendered BGA’s three hits and one run over the first five frames, walking one and striking out six.
Mt. Juliet needed 13 innings to edge visiting Overton 7-6 Tuesday night before going to Siegel at 7 p.m. today.
The Bears are to go to Riverdale on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. game against Dickson County as part of the Grand Slam Tournament before a trip to Blackman on Saturday to take on the host Blaze and Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.