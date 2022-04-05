Five individuals have been selected among the 2022 Wilson County Ag Hall of Fame inductees.
The 15th Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on Tuesday in the Farm Bureau Expo Center at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m., and the banquet begins at 6:30 pm.
“The purpose of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame is to recognize citizens of Wilson County who have made a significant impact on agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, nationally or worldwide” said Keith Harrison, chairman of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. “We feel the time is right to pay tribute to these very deserving individuals.”
The board of directors of the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame consist of vice chairman Jeffrey Turner, secretary Ruth Correll, treasurer Diane Major, Ben Powell, Louis Fletcher, Isabel Hall, Lucas Holman and Neal Oakley.
The organizers have established a non-profit status for the organization to enable them to raise money to be used for a building on the Ward Agricultural Center to be dedicated to the individuals inducted into the Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“Any funds raised over and above the costs of putting on the annual banquet will be set aside for the building,” said Major.
Tickets for can be purchased by calling Major at 615-444-1890, ext. 3.
“We want folks to come together to recognize these deserving individuals on April 5,” said Harrison. “We owe these folks a great deal of gratitude for everything they have done for agriculture as well as Wilson County.”
Area Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H members will serve as ushers for the evening.
The inductees are as follows:
J.W. McGuire
McGuire was born on May 20, 1949 in Whiteville to Sam and Willie (Herron) McGuire, Sr. He attended school in Hardeman County and graduated from Allen-White High School in 1967.
After a two-year tour of Army duty, he received his bachelor of science degree in 1978, with a major in rural development from Tennessee State University. In 1988, he continued his education at the University of Tennessee to receive his masters degree in extension education and community resource development.
In 1979, he married Toni Connor and moved to Wilson County to begin working for the University of Tennessee as an assistant extension agent. Soon after being employed for the university, he received a promotion to associate extension agent, and in 1994, he was promoted to be an extension agent.
Having lots of experience in extension programming, his main areas of focus were agriculture, 4-H and community resource development.
After the retirement of the county extension director in 2003, McGuire was named as the interim director and later became the county director that same year. While working in extension, he organized the first master gardener class in Wilson County in 1994. Each August when the Wilson County Fair was in town, you would find him cooking at the 4-H chicken shack, as well as serving as an advisor for the adult agriculture horticultural exhibits and the 4-H poultry show.
McGuire retired in 2009 from the extension service with 30 years of service. After retirement, he started his own landscaping business. He is still very active in the community with his volunteer work.
Johnny Mitchell
John William Mitchell was born on Aug. 30, 1947, to Jerry Edward (J.E.) Mitchell and Elizabeth Lamb Mitchell. He married Debbie Doebler on June 27, 1982.
Johnny attended school at Taylorsville (Kentucky), Highland Heights (Kentucky), and graduated from Lebanon High School. He was a member of the FFA and 4-H and enjoyed showing cattle.
Upon graduation he worked as a mechanic on foreign cars at dealerships in Nashville and farmed in the evenings and on weekends. He later became a mechanic at the Wilson County Road Commission until his disability/retirement.
In October of 1991, Johnny and 16 other men formed the Wilson County Antique Power Association, which is still an active club that has an annual show in Fiddlers Grove and operates the sawmill during the Wilson County Fair.
Johnny became a member of the International Harvester Collectors Club in 1990. Johnny served as a director/officer of the club from 2002-2010.
In 1994, Johnny and Debbie and several delegates from Lebanon went to Pennsylvania to make a proposal to host the 1996 Red Power Round Up in Lebanon and were successful. The 1996 Round Up attracted more than 15,000 spectators from 48 states and four foreign countries. An estimated 600-plus tractors were on display.
In 2005, the Red Power Round Up was held again in Lebanon, in which Johnny and Debbie served as chairmen. The event attracted thousands of spectators and exhibitors also.
Debbie has donated several items in Johnny’s memory to display in the heritage barn. One of those items is Johnny’s 1936 Farmall F-12 Tractor. The steel-wheel tractor was totally restored by Johnny and is a nice addition to many collectibles on display in the building.
Rufus H. Riggan
Rufus H. Riggan was the only child of Rufe Elsie Riggan and Nancy Flowers Sullivan. He was educated in Wilson County, was on the basketball team at Mt. Juliet High School and graduated in 1937.
He attended the University of Tennessee, where he graduated with a degree in animal science in 1942. While attending the University of Tennessee, he worked on a dairy farm and met his future wife, Christine Waters. Christine was raised in the Shop Springs community of Wilson County. She also graduated from University of Tennessee in 1942 and went on to become a home demonstration agent in Spring Hill. They married at Bethel Church of Christ in Shop Springs in 1942.
They purchased the Denny property in the Leeville community of Wilson County. She then began to teach at Mt. Juliet High School as Rufus began dairy farming in 1951, selling grade A milk in cans, milking in a stanchion barn. Rufus continued milking and growing his business to 120 cows. He dispersed the milking herd in 1968 but continued to purchase and sell Holstein heifers. In the late 1980s, he continued with Charlois cattle that were known as Registered Hickory Ridge Charlois.
He was a county commissioner (magistrate) in the 1960s and 70s. He helped start the parent-back club at Lebanon High School in 1964. He served on the board of Wilson County Farm Bureau and was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Aubrey Towns
Aubrey Towns was the oldest son of Daniel and Callie Towns. He attended Gladeville School, which was first grade through high school.
He was a member of the Gladeville Baptist Church. After he married Ruth in 1927, he opened a barbershop in Gladeville. Their daughter, Edna, was born in 1933. At the beginning of World War II, he built a feed store on the corner of Gladeville Road and Stewarts Ferry. He would cut hair on weekends and worked at Vultee Aircraft Manufacturing during the weekdays during World War II.
He joined the National Poland China Association in 1950 and the National Polled Hereford Association in 1952. He showed hogs and cattle during the early 1950s. He had a prize-winning Poland China sow in 1954. His passion grew for building his stock of Polled Hereford cattle. He began traveling around, going to sales and selecting top-breeding animals to build his herd. He wanted to be able to provide good breeding stock to local farmers in Wilson and surrounding counties.
In the 1970s, he got his grandsons, Stanley and Stacey, involved in showing cattle through 4-H and FFA shows and fairs. His heifers and bulls shown at these events won several champion prizes. He served as a county commissioner for eight years in 1970s, representing the Gladeville area. He served on the tax rate and budget committee during this time.
Edna Towns Word
Edna Word was born to Aubrey and Ruth (Swain) Towns in 1933. She attended Gladeville Elementary School as a youngster and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1950. She was part of the Lebanon High School band.
She attended Martin Methodist College in Pulaski and graduated with an associate degree in Business in 1953. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
While working for the Corp, she took interest in helping her sons get involved in 4-H and assisting them showing cattle for her father. As her sons, Stanley and Stacey grew up, she got more involved with assisting in 4-H and Lebanon FFA activities. She helped as an adult leader of 4-H at Southside Elementary from 1976 until 1978.
She has been on the Wilson County Farm Bureau Board since 2000 and chairperson of women’s leadership committee from 2003 until 2019. She was on the planning committee in the start-up of farm days at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, which were first held in 2001. The event has between 300 and 400 second-grade students and teachers from all over the county school system on each of its two days.
She is a member of the Gladeville United Methodist Church.
— Submitted
