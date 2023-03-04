WILSON COUNTY AG HOF LOGO

Lounita and Bobby Howard, James Ray Jackson, Bob Pruitt and Don Willoughby will comprise the 16th class of inductees for the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on April 4 in the Farm Bureau Expo Building at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. and the actual banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. Area Future Farmers of America members and 4-H members will serve as ushers for the evening.

