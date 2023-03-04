Lounita and Bobby Howard, James Ray Jackson, Bob Pruitt and Don Willoughby will comprise the 16th class of inductees for the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place on April 4 in the Farm Bureau Expo Building at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon, with a reception beginning at 6 p.m. and the actual banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. Area Future Farmers of America members and 4-H members will serve as ushers for the evening.
In 2007, a group of concerned Wilson County citizens came together to form the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Since Wilson County was founded back in 1799, agriculture has been a cornerstone of the community. To recognize the contributions of the many folks involved in agriculture to our community, the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame was organized. Each year, at least four Wilson County individuals are recognized during a banquet designed to bring attention to agriculture’s prominent place in the county.
“The purpose of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame is to recognize citizens of Wilson County who have made a significant impact on agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, nationally or worldwide” states Keith Harrison, the chairman of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. “We feel the time is right to pay tribute to these very deserving individuals.”
Other members of the board of directors of the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame are vice chairman Jeffrey Turner, secretary Ruth Correll, treasurer Diane Major, Ben Powell, Louis Fletcher, Isabel Hall, Lucas Holman and Neal Oakley.
The organizers have established a non-profit status for the organization to enable them to raise money to be used for a building at the Ward Agricultural Center to be dedicated to the individuals inducted into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“Any funds raised over and above the costs of putting on the annual banquet will be set aside for the building,” Major said.
Tickets for the April 4 banquet can be purchased by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket.
“We want folks to come together to recognize these deserving individuals on April 4,” Harrison said. “We owe these folks a great deal of gratitude for everything they have done for agriculture, as well as Wilson County.”
