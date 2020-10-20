OAK RIDGE — The combination of running back Kendall Jackson and five Mt. Juliet turnovers were too much for the Golden Bears to overcome in a 27-21 loss in East Tennessee last Friday.
Mt. Juliet played from behind early as the tone was set less than two minutes into the game as Oak Ridge went up 7-0 with a fumble recovery touchdown.
The Bears pulled even in much the same way later in the quarter when defensive lineman Breyon Patterson returned an Oak Ridge fumble 40 yards into the red zone. Jamari Sowell scored on a 1-yard jet sweep to tie the score 7-7.
Oak Ridge scored twice in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Mitchell Gibbons, who threw for 206 yards, and a long run by Jackson, who finished with 160 and two scores (covering 40 and 50 yards) on the ground.
Mt. Juliet got a score back when Sowell returned a kickoff 70 yards to bring the Golden Bears within 20-14 by halftime.
Jackson’s scoring run upped the Wildcats’ lead to 27-14.
The Bears, who gained just 134 yards of offense, put together a scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Camron Malone’s 40-yard scamper set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Swoner to Osize Daniyan.
“Not to take anything away from Oak Ridge — they have a chance to win the 5A championship — when Mt. Juliet decides to quit beating Mt. Juliet, we have a chance to become a good football team,” Golden Bear coach Trey Perry said after his team fell to 5-2.
Mt. Juliet will try to break a two-game losing streak at 7 p.m. Friday when the Golden Bears travel to Gallatin to take on Station Camp to begin a two-game season-closing Region 4-6A run. Hendersonville will come to Elzie Patton Stadium on Oct. 30 to end the regular season.
