A groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of a $2.5-million infrastructure project in Lebanon last Thursday afternoon.
The Lebanon Utility Department will begin construction to replace 6,000 feet of the water main line on South Cumberland Street and Hwy 231 South, north of Jennings Avenue and continuing north of Interstate 40.
The Lebanon Utilities Department has seen an increase in service interruptions around where the water main is set to be replaced and where line breaks due to aging infrastructure could affect 75 businesses in the area.
“Businesses can’t prepare for unexpected outages and being out of water for hours at a time causes significant revenue loss when the outages occur repeatedly,” Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said in a press release. “Investing in this infrastructure improvement is investing in a core business district along our 231S corridor.”
The water line has gotten clogged and broken several times each year for several years.
“What happens is Chick-Fila, Zaxbys ... they have to close their businesses early, because they have no access to water,” Haston said. “We want to protect our local businesses as much as we can, and that area for us is a big economic corridor. Replacing the line and upgrading the infrastructure will eliminate that break.”
“This major investment in our community will replace aging critical infrastructure through the Hwy 231 South Business District,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in a press release. “In our strategic planning meetings, we always discuss adding infrastructure throughout the city, but it’s just as important to maintain and upgrade our existing infrastructure. This project flows through ward 2 and ward 3, and I appreciate the support of the Lebanon City Council, who approved this project because they understand the importance of providing the right support to a crucial part of our business community.”
The city hopes to be finished with the project by Aug. 1, 2023.
Haston said that the only projected outages will occur at night, from around 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Construction will occur outside of peak traffic times.
