Funeral services for Florence Webb Ash will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jackie Kemp and Jason Wheeley officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday after 9 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. Ash, 86, of Lebanon passed away on June 20, 2022, at her home.
Born on Sept. 29, 1935, in Smith County, she is the daughter of the late Eddie and Lillian Atwood Webb.
She was a homemaker and a member of Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Gerald Ash; two sisters, Mary Winfree and Lou Wilson; and a brother, James Webb.
She is survived by: four sons, Mike (Beverly) Ash, Joey Ash, Andy Ash, Jason Ash; sister, Ruby (Elder Leon) White; brother, Edward (Judith) Webb; grandchildren, Jeff Ash, Elizabeth Ash, Krista Ash, Stephen Ash, Jeremy Ash, Matthew Ash, Andrew Ash, Sandra Massey; great-grandchildren, Zachary Ash, Ayla Ash, Gwendolyn Ash, Coraline Ash, Cason Ash, Elliott Ash, Karsen Ash, Lucy Ash, Jordan Ash, Kinley Ash, Sawyer Ash, Emily Ash, Ryan Ash, Alex Ash, Haley Ash, Brett Massey and Emily Massey.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
