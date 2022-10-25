Florene Thomas passed away on Oct. 20, 2022, at age 89.
The funeral service, conducted by Russ Stephens, was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.
Florene Rich Thomas was born in New Market, Alabama, to Motie J. Ward Rich and Valter A. Rich.
She loved the daycare she owned for many years.
She enjoyed sewing and searching flea markets for antiques.
Mrs. Thomas had belonged to Immanuel Baptist Church for many years, then Silver Springs Baptist Church.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by: her children, Betty (Gary) Cassetty, Frank (Tammy) Thomas, Sue (James) Denney, John (Paula) Thomas; sister, Allane Campbell; along with many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Lewis Y. Thomas; parents, Motie and Valter Rich; sisters, Helen Bean, Melvina Cantrell, Gertrude York, Lois Hartburger; and brothers, Clyde Rich and Alfred Rich.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
