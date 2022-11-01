Every fall, I always think about which trees have the best foliage for fall color.

Many of these are easy to find, and folks don’t think about fall color while purchasing them in the spring. Since the diversity is so vast, you can easily find a color to spruce up your landscape for the end of the growing season.

