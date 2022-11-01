Every fall, I always think about which trees have the best foliage for fall color.
Many of these are easy to find, and folks don’t think about fall color while purchasing them in the spring. Since the diversity is so vast, you can easily find a color to spruce up your landscape for the end of the growing season.
I think my favorite fall foliage tree is ginkgo. This tree turns a bright yellow with its leaves that are fan-shaped. It’s easy to spot them in the landscape in the fall from a mile away.
Make sure you purchase a named cultivar or a male type. Female gingko trees can have a fruit that has the lovely odor of rotting dog feces, which makes them undesirable in the landscape. They can easily get 50 feet tall, so make sure they have plenty of room to grow.
My second favorite fall foliage tree is a black gum. They usually turn a bright red, but some can be in shades of yellow and orange also. Black gums are usually used as a shade tree in the lawn due to their height. Dr. Michael Dirr commented that it’s “one of the best, most consistent, and most beautiful trees in the fall.”
Another tree that is generally red in the fall is red maple. There are many cultivars of red maples, and I think my favorite red one is Red Sunse’ or Frank’s Red. It’s been around since the late 1960s, but it’s still of the best red maples on the market for fall color.
Maples need to be planted properly, and many of the ones I see dying in the landscape are dying due to homeowner issues. That can be a result of planting them too deep, hitting the base of the tree with the mower or weed eater, or irrigating them too much.
Sourwoods are a native that will also turn a brilliant red in the fall. It is an excellent ornamental that provides flowers in the summer to our pollinator friends. They also make excellent honey for those who are beekeepers.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.