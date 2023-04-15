The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Rachel Fisher, an instructional coach at Mt. Juliet’s W.A. Wright Elementary School …
Name … Rachel Fisher
School … W.A. Wright Elementary
Age … 40
What grade/subject do you teach? I’m an instructional coach.
How long have you been in education? Six years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Six years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I didn’t pursue teaching as a career until I was in my mid-30s.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading, camping, baking/cooking
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I am passionate about my position and my role in education, because I observed other teachers my own children had before deciding to pursue it myself. Rather than stumble into education, I had the pleasure of seeing other amazing teachers in action, which led me toward it.
How would you describe your teaching style? Creative, expressive, yet structured
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I think the primary way to truly engage with students is to build relationships based on their needs or interests. Each student enters the classroom with a different experience, and meeting them where they’re at is critical. I try to avoid blanket statements, styles, or expectations, and instead, gage and meet each of my students’ needs individually.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Ha, there’s too many to name. The nature of education is that, if you’re doing it well, you’re never “not” rethinking your teaching methods and approaches. From difficult behaviors to unpredictable background experiences to impractical expectations, there are no groundhog days in the world of teaching. Flexibility, open-mindedness, and an ability to go with the flow are the name of the game when it comes to valuable teaching approaches and methods.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? For me personally, it’s unique that both of my children went to W.A. Wright as students, and, as a result, I work with many of the teachers who had a hand in building their educational foundations. Beyond that, our faculty is fiercely loyal and dedicated to upholding the strong work ethic that has always represented W.A. Wright Knights.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My oldest daughter had a kindergarten teacher who was magical. I volunteered as a helper in her classroom, and it changed my life. I eventually moved into substitute teaching, then classroom teaching, then instructional coaching. I owe every successful endeavor in my educational career to Mrs. Lounsbury for creating a classroom environment so warm and inspiring that I couldn’t wait to emulate it myself.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s directly impacting others’ experiences. We, as educators, have the opportunity to be the best or worst part of someone else’s day/year/future. It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s one that organically motivates me to bring the best version of myself to school every single day.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It often feels like we’re overlooked and undervalued by our society, from the parents who send their children to us, to the politicians who make our decisions. It’s an often thankless job that comes with an unfortunate side of fear, unease, and uncertainty. We’re a field of highly-educated individuals, but we’re rarely given the freedom to choose what’s best for ourselves or young learners.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? At the forefront of my mind now is my understanding that each child brings a different experience to our building. General or broad expectations sometimes need to be set aside to meet a child’s immediate needs. I’ve learned that relationships are far more critical, powerful, and long-lasting than test scores.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I don’t want to be negative again and again, but I also want to be honest. The primary way that teaching has changed is that teachers no longer have much, if any, autonomy. What was once a career that scratched a creative itch has since become one filled with fear — fear of saying the wrong thing, reading aloud the wrong thing, showing the wrong thing. While the climate of education has shifted, the expectations placed upon teachers/students has not. Over time, a bitterness builds. As long as we’re threatening teachers with board meeting call-outs, lawsuits, and termination — while still underpaying them and overworking them by expecting the same levels of passion and rigor — we’ll lose the educators we have and push new ones away.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would lessen the expectations placed upon teachers and better provide them with the tools they need to be successful. Teachers are parents, nurses, counselors, curriculum-writers, behavioral specialists, graphic designers, test-makers, actors, and so much more. A good portion of the things we’re expected to do can’t happen during the hours when we’re teaching children, so they happen early in the mornings, late in the evenings, or on weekends.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Mr. Bryan Adams has been my greatest mentor since day one. As early as my first week in the classroom, he began pouring into me at every opportunity. He encouraged me to be a critical thinker, to analyze, and to challenge. He coached me through difficulties and successes, all while molding leadership qualities and encouraging a deep understanding of content.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One of my most memorable moments spanned the course of an entire school year. A struggling student came to my classroom having had a bumpy experience the year before. She lacked confidence and the skills to be a strong reader. She was timid and critical of herself, but we developed a relationship of trust and respect, and by the end of the school year, she was a completely different student. She was a proficient reader who left my classroom with her head held high. She was proud of the work she had done and all that she had accomplished, and I was proud to be a part of her journey.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and encouraging me to be the best me I could be.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I hope students remember me as a safe space. I hope they remember that it was okay to make mistakes in my classroom. I hope they think of me as someone who pushed them to succeed while softening their landing when they stumbled.
