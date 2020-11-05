REGION 4-6A

| Region | Overall

Hendersonville | 5-0 | 76-3

MT. JULIET | 3-2 | 6-3

WILSON CENTRAL | 3-2 | 6-4

Rossview | 3-2 | 5-3

LEBANON | 1-4 | 5-5

Station Camp | 0-5 | 0-10

Last week’s scores

Rossview 21, LEBANON 14

WILSON CENTRAL 35, Station Camp 0

Hendersonville 24, MT. JULIET 14

This week’s playoff games

WILSON CENTRAL at Riverdale

Warren County at MT. JULIET

Rossview at Oakland

Blackman at Hendersonville

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

WATERTOWN | 5-0 | 9-1

Trousdale County | 4-1 | 8-2

Westmoreland | 3-2 | 5-5

Cascade | 1-4 | 5-54

Jackson County | 1-4 | 5-5

East Robertson | 1-4 | 3-7

Last week’s scores

WATERTOWN 42, East Robertson 7

Trousdale County 34, Jackson County 8

Westmoreland 14, Cascade 0

This week’s playoff games

Tellico Plains at WATERTOWN

Cascade at Bledsoe County

Tyner at Trousdale County

Westmoreland at Marion County

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

Donelson Christian | 7-0 | 9-0

King’s Academy | 5-2 | 8-2

Middle Tennessee Christian | 5-1 | 5-4

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 5-2 | 7-2

Franklin Grace Christian | 2-5 | 4-6

Bell Buckle Webb | 2-5 | 4-5

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 1-6 | 1-8

Grace Baptist | 1-6 | 2-7

Last week’s scores

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 35, Stone Memorial 8

Donelson Christian 48, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 7

Grace Baptist 34, Franklin Grace Christian 30

Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Bell Buckle Webb 14

This week’s playoff games

Jackson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Franklin Grace Christian at Trinity Christian

Columbia Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian

Bell Buckle Webb at Nashville Christian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.