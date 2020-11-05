REGION 4-6A
| Region | Overall
Hendersonville | 5-0 | 76-3
MT. JULIET | 3-2 | 6-3
WILSON CENTRAL | 3-2 | 6-4
Rossview | 3-2 | 5-3
LEBANON | 1-4 | 5-5
Station Camp | 0-5 | 0-10
Last week’s scores
Rossview 21, LEBANON 14
WILSON CENTRAL 35, Station Camp 0
Hendersonville 24, MT. JULIET 14
This week’s playoff games
WILSON CENTRAL at Riverdale
Warren County at MT. JULIET
Rossview at Oakland
Blackman at Hendersonville
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
WATERTOWN | 5-0 | 9-1
Trousdale County | 4-1 | 8-2
Westmoreland | 3-2 | 5-5
Cascade | 1-4 | 5-54
Jackson County | 1-4 | 5-5
East Robertson | 1-4 | 3-7
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 42, East Robertson 7
Trousdale County 34, Jackson County 8
Westmoreland 14, Cascade 0
This week’s playoff games
Tellico Plains at WATERTOWN
Cascade at Bledsoe County
Tyner at Trousdale County
Westmoreland at Marion County
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
Donelson Christian | 7-0 | 9-0
King’s Academy | 5-2 | 8-2
Middle Tennessee Christian | 5-1 | 5-4
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 5-2 | 7-2
Franklin Grace Christian | 2-5 | 4-6
Bell Buckle Webb | 2-5 | 4-5
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 1-6 | 1-8
Grace Baptist | 1-6 | 2-7
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 35, Stone Memorial 8
Donelson Christian 48, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 7
Grace Baptist 34, Franklin Grace Christian 30
Middle Tennessee Christian 38, Bell Buckle Webb 14
This week’s playoff games
Jackson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Franklin Grace Christian at Trinity Christian
Columbia Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at Nashville Christian
