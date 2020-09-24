REGION 4-6A

 | Region | Overall

MT. JUIET | 2-0 | 4-0

Hendersonville | 2-0 | 2-2

WILSON CENTRAL | 1-1 | 2-3

Rossview | 1-1 | 2-1

LEBANON | 0-2 | 2-3

Station Camp | 0-2 | 2-3

Last week's scores

MT. JULIET 10, WILSON CENTRAL 7

Hendersonville 27, LEBANON 10

Rossview 41, Station Camp 0

This week's games

WILSON CENTRAL at Gallatin

Spring Hill at MT. JULIET

Fairview at LEBANON (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

Rossview at Dickson County

Hendersonville at Independence

Station Camp at Stewarts Creek

REGION 4-2A

WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 4-1

Jackson County | 1-1 | 4-1

Trousdale County | 1-1 | 3-2

Westmoreland | 1-1 | 2-3

East Robertson | 1-1 | 1-4

Cascade | 0-2 | 1-3

Last week's scores

WATERTOWN 35, Cascade 0

Jackson County 16, East Robertson 6

Trousdale County 17, Westmoreland 0

This week's games

WATERTOWN at White House

Community at Cascade

Westmoreland at Clay County

Monterey at Jackson County

East Robertson at Jo Byrns

Macon County at Trousdale County

EAST REGION

 | Region | Overall

King's Academy | 3-0 | 5-0

Donelson Christian | 3-0 | 4-0

Middle Tennessee Christian | 2-0 | 2-2

Franklin Grace Christian | 1-1 | 3-2

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-2 | 2-2

Bell Buckle Webb | 1-2 | 2-2

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-2 | 0-5

Grace Baptist | 0-3 | 0-3

Last week's scores

Donelson Christian 24, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 14

Franklin Grace Christian 25, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 23

King's Academy 56, Bell Buckle Webb 6

Middle Tennessee Christian 36, Grace Baptist 13

This week's games

King's Academy at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Donelson Christian at Grace Baptist

Bell Buckle Webb at Franklin Grace Christian

Cornersville at Middle Tennessee Christian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.