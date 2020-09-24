REGION 4-6A
| Region | Overall
MT. JUIET | 2-0 | 4-0
Hendersonville | 2-0 | 2-2
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-1 | 2-3
Rossview | 1-1 | 2-1
LEBANON | 0-2 | 2-3
Station Camp | 0-2 | 2-3
Last week's scores
MT. JULIET 10, WILSON CENTRAL 7
Hendersonville 27, LEBANON 10
Rossview 41, Station Camp 0
This week's games
WILSON CENTRAL at Gallatin
Spring Hill at MT. JULIET
Fairview at LEBANON (Saturday, 3 p.m.)
Rossview at Dickson County
Hendersonville at Independence
Station Camp at Stewarts Creek
REGION 4-2A
WATERTOWN | 2-0 | 4-1
Jackson County | 1-1 | 4-1
Trousdale County | 1-1 | 3-2
Westmoreland | 1-1 | 2-3
East Robertson | 1-1 | 1-4
Cascade | 0-2 | 1-3
Last week's scores
WATERTOWN 35, Cascade 0
Jackson County 16, East Robertson 6
Trousdale County 17, Westmoreland 0
This week's games
WATERTOWN at White House
Community at Cascade
Westmoreland at Clay County
Monterey at Jackson County
East Robertson at Jo Byrns
Macon County at Trousdale County
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
King's Academy | 3-0 | 5-0
Donelson Christian | 3-0 | 4-0
Middle Tennessee Christian | 2-0 | 2-2
Franklin Grace Christian | 1-1 | 3-2
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-2 | 2-2
Bell Buckle Webb | 1-2 | 2-2
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-2 | 0-5
Grace Baptist | 0-3 | 0-3
Last week's scores
Donelson Christian 24, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 14
Franklin Grace Christian 25, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 23
King's Academy 56, Bell Buckle Webb 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 36, Grace Baptist 13
This week's games
King's Academy at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Donelson Christian at Grace Baptist
Bell Buckle Webb at Franklin Grace Christian
Cornersville at Middle Tennessee Christian
