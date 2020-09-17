REGION 4-6A

| Region | Overall

MT. JULIET | 1-0 | 3-0

WILSON CENTRAL | 1-0 | 2-2

Hendersonville | 1-0 | 1-2

LEBANON | 0-1 | 2-2

Rossview | 0-1 | 1-1

Station Camp | 0-1 | 0-4

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 45, LaVergne 33

WILSON CENTRAL 49, Kenwood 19

MT. JULIET 31, Gallatin 10

Beech 28, Hendersonville 14

Rossview 7, Northeast 4

Springfield 38, Station Camp 0

This week’s games

MT. JULIET at WILSON CENTRAL

LEBANON at Hendersonville

Rossview at Station Camp

REGION 4-2A

| Region | Overall

WATERTOWN | 1-0 | 3-1

Westmoreland | 1-0 | 2-2

East Robertson | 1-0 | 1-3

Jackson County | 0-1 | 3-1

Trousdale County | 0-1 | 2-2

Cascade | 0-1 | 1-2

Last week’s scores

WATERTOWN 21, DeKalb County 14

Cascade 44, Huntland 0

Jackson County 43, Red Boiling Springs 0

Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 20

This week’s games

Cascade at WATERTOWN

Jackson County at East Robertson

Trousdale County at Westmoreland

EAST REGION

| Region | Overall

King’s Academy | 2-0 | 4-0

Donelson Christian | 2-0 | 3-0

Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 1-2

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-1 | 2-1

Bell Buckle Webb | 1-1 | 2-1

Franklin Grace Christian | 0-1 | 2-2

Grace Baptist | 0-2 | 0-2

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 0-4

Last week’s scores

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, Grace Baptist 7

King’s Academy 54, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 7

Cornersville 32, Franklin Grace Christian 22

Donelson Christian 31, Summertown 14

Bell Buckle Webb 41, Middle Tennessee Heat 28

This week’s games

Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN

Franklin Grace Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Bell Buckle Webb at King’s Academy

Grace Baptist at Middle Tennessee Christian

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.