REGION 4-6A
| Region | Overall
MT. JULIET | 1-0 | 3-0
WILSON CENTRAL | 1-0 | 2-2
Hendersonville | 1-0 | 1-2
LEBANON | 0-1 | 2-2
Rossview | 0-1 | 1-1
Station Camp | 0-1 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 45, LaVergne 33
WILSON CENTRAL 49, Kenwood 19
MT. JULIET 31, Gallatin 10
Beech 28, Hendersonville 14
Rossview 7, Northeast 4
Springfield 38, Station Camp 0
This week’s games
MT. JULIET at WILSON CENTRAL
LEBANON at Hendersonville
Rossview at Station Camp
REGION 4-2A
| Region | Overall
WATERTOWN | 1-0 | 3-1
Westmoreland | 1-0 | 2-2
East Robertson | 1-0 | 1-3
Jackson County | 0-1 | 3-1
Trousdale County | 0-1 | 2-2
Cascade | 0-1 | 1-2
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 21, DeKalb County 14
Cascade 44, Huntland 0
Jackson County 43, Red Boiling Springs 0
Trousdale County 28, Gordonsville 20
This week’s games
Cascade at WATERTOWN
Jackson County at East Robertson
Trousdale County at Westmoreland
EAST REGION
| Region | Overall
King’s Academy | 2-0 | 4-0
Donelson Christian | 2-0 | 3-0
Middle Tennessee Christian | 1-0 | 1-2
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN | 1-1 | 2-1
Bell Buckle Webb | 1-1 | 2-1
Franklin Grace Christian | 0-1 | 2-2
Grace Baptist | 0-2 | 0-2
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN | 0-1 | 0-4
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 44, Grace Baptist 7
King’s Academy 54, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 7
Cornersville 32, Franklin Grace Christian 22
Donelson Christian 31, Summertown 14
Bell Buckle Webb 41, Middle Tennessee Heat 28
This week’s games
Donelson Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN
Franklin Grace Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Bell Buckle Webb at King’s Academy
Grace Baptist at Middle Tennessee Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.