The Wilson County primary elections are today.
With the implementation of primary elections for this cycle, many of the candidates who win today will be running uncontested in the general election on August 4.
The largest election on the ballot today is the primary contest for the Republican nomination for the county mayor seat. Former Wilson County Election Commission Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren is challenging the incumbent, Randall Hutto.
Hutto is seeking a fourth term as the county executive. Warren has served under him for the majority of his time in office.
The two recently participated in a candidate forum at Cumberland University.
In district 1, the county commissioner seat, currently held by Robert Fields, 73, is being challenged by Wayne McNeese, 68, to represent the Republicans on the ballot. The winner will face Michelle Newton, an independent candidate, in the general election.
In district 8, the incumbent, Kevin Costley, 53, will look to stave off a challenge from a former Wilson County commissioner, Frank Bush, 76. The winning candidate will be uncontested in August.
In district 9, the county commission seat is currently held by Sara Patton, who has announced that she will run as an independent in the general election. For today’s primary, Blake Hall, 37, Jason Moore, 48, and Barney Smith, Jr., 57, will compete for the right to run against Patton and another independent candidate, Luke McPeak.
The district 10 commissioner’s seat is held by incumbent Dan Walker, 58. He faces a challenge from the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, 35. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
In district 12, current county commissioner, Terry Ashe, is not seeking reelection. To fill the seat, Menda McCall Holmes, 63, will challenge Haskell Evans, 43. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
The county commission seat for district 13, currently held by Sonja Robinson, who is not seeking reelection, will pit Aaron Shane, 41, against the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency’s fire chief, Jeremy Hobbs, 44. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
In district 17, incumbent, Rusty Keith, 51, will face a challenge from Bob Pelt, 74. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
In district 23, Jeremy Reich, 42, will face Mark Young, 59, for the seat currently held by Wilson County commissioner Sue Vanatta. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
In district 24, John Benedict, 76, will face Dan Clark, 45, for the seat being vacated by outgoing Wilson County commissioner, Joy Bishop. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
School board
The Wilson County Schools Board of Education’s zone 4 will feature a primary competition. It will square off Preston George, 23, Maurisa Pasick, 39, and Joseph Padilla, 42. The winner will face Dorothy Critchlow, an independent, in August. The seat is being vacated by outgoing board member Linda Armistead.
The Lebanon Special School District has an at-large seat that will see a challenge from a Democrat, Belita McMurry-Fite, in the general election. The primary will decide McMurry-Fite’s challenge from current board member Mark Tomlinson, 62, and Krissa Stephens, 39.
Other county positions
There are two county seats that will see primary challenges.
Larnie Lasater, 64, will face current Wilson County Trustee Jim Major for the nomination to take on independent Charles Leeman in the general election.
Meanwhile, Kenneth Hackett is challenging the incumbent, Debbie Moss, for the position of Wilson County Circuit Court Clerk. The winner will not face a challenger in August.
Any seat not mentioned does not have a primary today.
For complete information about candidates, visit wilsonelections.com.
