Southside and host Winfree Bryant played to a 4-4 tie in middle school soccer Thursday.
Maddox Foreman-Lin scored all four goals for the visiting Saints, giving them a 1-0 lead before Winfree Bryant tied the score late in the first half.
Foremah-Lin scored twice early in the second half for a 3-1 Southside lead before the Aviators countered with three unanswered scores to go up 4-3.
Foreman-Lin tied the score from a corner kick with five minutes to play.
Goalie Braden Clemmons posted several huge saves for the Saints in their season opener.
Southside was scheduled to travel to Portland last night.
