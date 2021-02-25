Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.