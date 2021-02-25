MT. JULIET — After Monday’s close call against Mt. Juliet, Green Hill’s boys held a solid lead throughout a 54-43 District 9-AAA semifinal win over visiting Station Camp on Tuesday night.
The Hawks led 13-9 at the first-quarter break, 26-16 at halftime and 38-29 through three periods as they advanced to last night’s championship game at Beech with a 15-7 record. Though Green Hill is a first-year school, the coaching staff and nucleus of the team won the previous three district titles while wearing the black and gold of the Mt. Juliet Bears.
Regardless of last night’s outcome, Green Hill will open the Region 5-AAA tournament at home at 7 p.m. Saturday against either Clarksville or Henry County.
Mo Ruttlen racked up 12 points for Green Hill while Paxton Davidson dropped in three 3-pointers on his way to 11 and Jason Burch bagged 10. Riggs Abner added nine points, Zach Blair two first-quarter 3s and two fourth-period free throws for eight and Kaleb Carver two.
Kheller Dio dropped in three of his four triples during his 11-point fourth quarter as he led Station Camp with 21 points while Tyler Moore notched nine of his 10 in the first as the Bison fell to 21-7 going into last night’s home consolation contest against Lebanon.
Scoreless third quarter leads to end of Lebanon’s 10-game winning streak
HENDERSONVILLE — A nightmare third quarter essentially spelled the end of Lebanon’s 10-game winning streak Tuesday night as host Beech moved into the District 9-AAA championship game with a 52-42 victory.
Lebanon led 12-7 at the first-quarter break and 23-22 at halftime before the Blue Devils were held scoreless in a 14-0 third to fall behind 36-23. LHS trimmed some of the margin in the fourth but bell to 16-8 going into last night’s consolation game at Station Camp.
Beech improved to 22-7 going into last night’s title tilt against visiting Green Hill.
Regardless of last night’s outcome, Lebanon will travel to Rossview or Northeast at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Region 5-AAA tournament.
Andrew Paige powered in 16 points, Luke Fleming 12 in the second half and Jackson Long 10 for Beech.
Jarred Hall tried to fuel a Lebanon rally in the fourth with 15 of his game-high 24 points, including three of his four 3-pointers. Yarin Alexander added nine points, Corey Jones six, Jaylen Abston two and Wyatt Bowling a free throw as the Blue Devils sank just 6 of 19 foul shots.
Blue Devils shake off RUST, oust Wilson Central for 10th straight winRiding a nine-game winning streak going into the District 9-AAA tournament, Lebanon appeared to be the team nobody else wanted to play. But a week being shut in by wintry weather has a way to cooling off a team an opponent might not be able to.
But the Blue Devils emerged from a back-and-forth first half with a strong third quarter before holding off a Wilson Central charge in the fourth to finally put the pesky Wildcats away with their 10th straight triumph 57-53 in the quarterfinal round Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
“We had that built-in week-long layoff, but at least you’re able to practice,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils improved to 16-7 for the season. “I was definitely worried about that, not having played for nine days and not able to get in the gym for seven straight days.
“But everybody’s in the same boat. But that was definitely something that was concerning to me with the momentum that we had built up and the rhythm we were in. But we made enough plays tonight and we get to keep going.”
A Jarred Hall slam put Lebanon in front 4-0 before Ethan Thomas scored on a goaltending call to pull Wilson Central into a 6-6 tie. The teams went back and forth with Damion Fayne’s free throw putting the Wildcats in front 11-10 going into the second quarter.
A key moment came 24 seconds into the second quarter when Thomas was fouled in the air and suffered an injured left ankle. He was taken from the gym and was in surgery by the time his teammates were in the locker room following the game, Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said after receiving a text from the player’s father.
“He just embodies everything we’re about,” Teeter said of the sophomore Thomas. “The kid battled every night. He may not be our leading scorer, but he takes charges, he’s on the floor, does really well seeing what we’re trying to do. He plays beyond his years in a lot of ways.
“When we lost him, our rotations kind of changed… But it’s got to be the next man up. It can’t be an excuse for us. We had our opportunities. Free throws jump out at me (8-of-20).
But the game went on and Adler Kerr was on fire with 10 of his 16 points during the second quarter as Central opened a 23-18 lead. A 3-pointer by Zack Markus made it 28-22 and the Wildcats appeared headed for a four-point lead going into halftime. But Jaylen Abston stole an inbounds pass, was fouled on a layup and converted a three-point play to bring the Blue Devils within 28-27 going into halftime.
And just as Lebanon survived seven days without playing or practicing, halftime didn’t slow the Blue Devils down as they continued a 12-3 run to go up 34-31 as Yarin Alexander stole the ball and slithered to the basket for a layup and a 34-31 LHS lead. The run continued from there as Hall had his second slam of the game and followed up with a long bounce pass Magic Johnson-style on the break to Wyatt Bowling, who missed the initial layup, but came back inbounds and converted the putback. Alexander, a post player, also went coast-to-coast for a layup. When the third-quarter buzzer sounded, the Blue Devils had opened a 45-35 margin.
But Markus nailed three of his five 3-pointers in the opening 31/2 minutes of the fourth quarter as Central shot back in front 48-47.
Jackson Painter countered with a basket off the glass for a 49-48 Lebanon lead to ignite a 10-0 Blue Devil run for a 57-48 margin. Central sliced the margin to four but missed four free throws with a chance to cut the deficit to one possession during the final minute.
Free throws were an issue for both teams. Lebanon sank just 7 of 17 from the line and, despite often settling for outside jumpers during Wilson Central’s first-half surge, hit no 3-point baskets.
“We were attempting to take a lot of their scorers out of the equation by sitting in and making them force some outside shots,” Teeter said after the Wildcats closed out a 13-12 campaign. “We didn’t rebound very well out of it… They kept it close early on by not hitting outside shots but by offensive rebounding. Second half our legs got away from us pretty quick, especially losing Thomas.
“We started gambling a little bit in the fullcourt. They were able to get a couple of runout layups and start pinching at the rim.”
Hall led Lebanon with 20 points while Abston finished with 14, Alexander nine, Bowling and Painter six apiece and Corey Jones two as McDowell started three sophomores and two juniors.
Markus led Central with 21 points in his Central finale while Kerr connected for 16, including a pair of 3s. Former Blue Devil Hunter Scurlock scored six in his high school finale while Thomas and Fayne each finished with five.
Green Hill rallies to hold off Mt. Juliet upset bidMT. JULIET — Green Hill rallied in the fourth quarter to turn back an upset bid by visiting Mt. Juliet as the first-year Hawks punched their tickets to the District 9-AAA semifinals and Region 5-AAA tournament by ending the Golden Bears’ bid for a fourth straight league championship 46-45 Monday night.
Ironically, much of the coaching staff and several of the players part of Mt. Juliet’s run are now wearing Hawk green. One of them, Riggs Abner, scored eight points in the fourth, including a three-point play on a putback of a missed free throw for a 43-42 lead with 36.1 seconds left. Zach Blair helped seal the deal with a pair of free throws in the final seconds. He also buried two of his three 3-pointers down the stretch as Green Hill rallied from down 30-27 to improve to 14-7 for the season.
Green Hill led 10-9 at the first-quarter break and 20-18 at halftime before Mt. Juliet used a seven-point third by Jacob Burge to go in front.
Former Bear Mo Ruttlen tossed in 12 points and Blair 10 for Green Hill while Abner added eight, Paxton Davidson six, Jason Burch three; Kaleb Carver, Blake Stacey and Trent Thomas two apiece and Garrett Brown a free throw as the Hawks advanced to Tuesday’s home semifinal against Station Camp.
Burge buried four triples to lead Mt. Juliet with 23 points while Josh Keck collected all 10 of his tallies in the second half. Osize Daniyan finished with four points, Kyle Taylor and Owen Rodriguez three each and Matt Delfendahl and Zack Freeman a free throw apiece as the Golden Bears finished a 10-18 season.
Tigers advance to 8-AA semisWATERTOWN — Watertown used the balance of Quanterrius Hughes-Malone inside and Gavin Clayborne and Eli Scarlett outside to oust Cannon County from the District 8-AA quarterfinals 59-54 Monday night.
Hughes-Malone muscled in 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Clayborne swished home 16 on four 3-pointers and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Scarlett scored 11, including three triples, as the Purple Tigers advanced to play at top-seed Upperman on Tuesday night with a 16-7 record.
Watertown led 15-8 following the first quarter, 29-24 at halftime and 43-39 through three.
Gus Davenport helped keep Cannon County in the game with 27 points, including three 3s. A.J. Armstrong stroked in four treys on h is way to 16 as the Lions, coached by former Watertown assistant Jason Knowles, finished a 13-16 season. Brayden Cousino added eight points for the Purple Tigers while Trent Spradlin scored three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.