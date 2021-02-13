Former Friendship Christian quarterback Mike Jones Jr. has transferred to LSU after two seasons at Clemson, he announced Wednesday.
An outside linebacker, Jones has three years of eligibility in Baton Rouge.
He recorded 30 tackles, including four for loss, forced a fumble and intercepted two passes for Clemson this past season.
One of the picks came off Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the end zone during the Sugar Bowl national semifinal and the other came against Syracuse.
He injured his hamstring on the runback against the Orange which forced him to miss a couple of games.
He made seven starts for the Tigers last fall.
He appeared in all 15 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, posting four tackles for loss and 19 total as Clemson lost to LSU in the national championship game.
He also appeared in three games as a true freshman in ’18 before redshirting.
Because the NCAA made 2020 a free season for eligibility, Jones didn’t lose a year and can play three more years.
He entered the transfer portal last month as a grad transfer.
The son of former Titans defensive lineman Mike Jones Sr., Jones Jr., (known as Mikey during his time at FCS) was a quarterback and defensive back for the Commanders before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his final two high school seasons, becoming the No. 15 outside linebacker prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.
Jones also played at Walter J. Baird Middle School before transferring to Friendship.
