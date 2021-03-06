Former CU basketball player Davis drafted by THL’s Syracuse Stallions

Former Cumberland men’s basketball standout DeMari Davis was drafted sixth overall to the Syracuse Stallions in The Basketball League draft last Sunday.
“My journey to this point has been a roller coaster coming into college off of an ACL & meniscus surgery made me want to see if I could be more as a basketball player,” Davis said. “From NCAA DIII to JuCo to NCAA DII, to an NAIA school, my journey has been all but easy.”
Following the end of his senior season, the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Davis was unsure of his next direction or if basketball was even an option moving forward.
“I played most of my last season injured and had to have surgery on my tibia in the Summer of 2020 to get a stress fracture fixed that happened during the season. I didn’t know whether my basketball career was over or not, but I knew I would keep fighting for it. With my agent searching for any and all opportunities during COVID-19, and me rehabbing we didn’t know if anything would stick. Nothing happened for months. Empty hopes and leagues shutting down made it hard on us.”
“Then we heard about the TBL who had a combine in February so I trained for that and went,” Davis continued.
All of his hard work and faith in staying the course paid off as the Stallions General Manager Mike Sugamosto says “Davis was the best player on the floor on the first day of the 2021 TBL Combine.”
He was selected as a lottery pick in the first round as the sixth overall pick by the Syracuse Stallions. “I am now able to play the game I love again with the Syracuse Stallions,” Davis added.
The Syracuse Stallions, one of 35 teams in the TBL, which began in 2018 and now has franchises based from coast to coast, are based out of Syracuse, N.Y., and are in their third season.
The Stallions finished 19-2 in 2019-20 and posted a 24-2 record in their first season. Teams located closest to middle Tennessee are the Owensboro (Ky.) Thoroughbreds and Atlanta Empire.
“I am excited to see where this journey takes me, but as always I’ll keep pushing,” says Davis.
Davis spent two years at Rock Valley College, a junior college in Rockford, Ill. Davis started in 62 games for the Eagles averaging just under 12 points per game. From Rock Valley, Davis transferred to Flagler College for his junior season averaging 6.8 points in 28 games.
He spent one season with the Phoenix in 2019-20 starting in all 30 games averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Cumberland post ranked 38th in the NAIA in offensive boards per game at 2.53. Davis scored double-figure points in 18 games and had three 20-point performances.
“I am very excited for Demari and this opportunity to play professional basketball. It has always been his dream and for him to accomplish that goal is amazing,” Cumberland coach Jeremy Lewis said.
“One thing about DeMari is he will not be outworked. The one year he spent here we could always hear a basketball bouncing and it was always DeMari. I am extremely happy for him and his family.”
Davis graduated from Cumberland University in 2020 with his undergraduate degree in business.
