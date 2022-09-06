Former Cumberland defensive lineman Marcus Webb was killed and four others injured as the result of a one-car auto accident early Sunday morning in Murfreesboro.
Webb, 22, who was from Atoka in West Tennessee and a Munford High School graduate, was with the Phoenix from 2018-21.
Cornerback Brandon Pace Jr., 20, a sophomore from McGavock High in Donelson, played in Saturday’s game against Webber International and was listed in critical condition Sunday, according to a release from the university.
According to a release from the school, former defensive back Jamir Johnson, 24, of Perry, Georgia, who finished his career in 2021; sophomore defensive lineman Jeremiah Matthews, 20, (who also attended McGavock); and sophomore running back Lamar Childress, 22, (yet another McGavock alum who came to Cumberland from Maryville College) were in stable condition.
“As a team, we are devastated,” Phoenix football Head Coach Tim Mathis said in the release. “We are praying for healing and specifically that Brandon’s injuries are healed. We are also praying for the families involved and for each other.”
Cumberland University Athletic Director Ron Pavan added, “We are all extremely saddened at this news. The entire athletic department is devastated, and our campus community is hurting. Our hearts and prayers are with the families, teammates, friends, and loved ones of these students. Please be assured that while we are working with the appropriate authorities to collect and subsequently disseminate all of the relevant factual information surrounding this incident, we are first and foremost working with the immediate family members of those involved in the accident. In difficult times like these, it is more important than ever to rise together in support of those who are hurting.”
Pace was listed as a starter in Cumberland’s 25-24 win and posted five tackles.
According to a release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, Johnson was driving a red Dodge Charger when he left the road and hit a tree at the intersection of East Clark Boulevard and North Tennessee Boulevard at 1 a.m. Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights engaged. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges against the driver could be pending, according authorities.
