Former Lebanon coach takes over Watertown volleyball

Holcomb leaves Lady Tigers for WCS central office
Former Lebanon High volleyball coach Stephanie Harman has been hired for the same position at Watertown, principal Darian Brown said Friday morning.
Harman takes over a team which is on a run of four straight state tournament appearances, including a Class A runner-up finish in 2019 under program founder Brandy Holcomb, who left the school during the Christmas break to become textbook coordinator for Wilson County Schools at the central office in Lebanon.
But Harman is no stranger to volleyball success herself. A former player under the late Betty Rushing at Lebanon and a player and assistant coach under Dwayne Deering at Cumberland, she served as an assistant at LHS under Kim Stoecker becoming Devilette head coach.
During two stints at Lebanon (separated by a season during which she had a baby) she led the Devilettes to their only state tournament appearance in 2001, going 53-13 that season.
“I don’t remember any of my other records,” she said Friday. “That one stands out in my mind.”
More recently, she coached Winfree Bryant to a Wilson County Volleyball Association championship, developing many of the players current Lebanon coach Adrienne Dotson has led to District 9-AAA titles in recent seasons.
“It was important to find the right person,” said Brown, who was basketball coach and later assistant principal/athletic director at LHS when Harman was there. “Volleyball has become very important to our school, our community. You don’t want it to fall back. You want it to continue to grow.
“You got too bring somebody in who has the pedigree, who knows what it takes. She’s been there, done that.”
Holcomb, 40, is also a Cumberland graduate. The Dickson County native came to CU to play softball for Junior Hawkins and was hired out of college as softball coach at Watertown in 2005, replacing Gavin Webster when he became head football coach.
She began the volleyball program (a sport she had never played) in ’06 and gradually built the Lady Tigers into a contender on the district, region and sectional levels before reaching the state tournament in 2017.
She gave up softball a few years ago, but led the Lady Tiger volleyball team to a fifth-place finish in ’17, third in ’18 and runner-up to Summertown in ’19 before a fourth-place finish last October.
“She definitely took it from the ground up and turned it into a state power,” Brown said.
She also became successful in politics, winning a third term to a Watertown city council seat in November and was elected vice mayor by her fellow council members last month.
Harman, who will turn 50 in July, said she already knows many of the Lady Tigers.
“Some of them I’ve coached at Winfree Bryant,” Harman said. “Some of them I’ve taught lessons to and some of them I’ve taken to summer camps.
“I hope to get them a state championship. That’s what they’re wanting … Brandy did a great job and I hope to continue that and continue to build.”
