Former MJHS star Clark inducted into MTSU Sports Hall of Fame tonight

MURFREESBORO — While 2020 has been a difficult year in so many years for most, it has been a good one to Mt. Juliet’s Alysha Clark.
The former Mt. Juliet High star is coming off her second WNBA championship in three seasons and will be inducted, during a virtual ceremony, at 7 p.m. today in the Blue Raiders Sports Hall of Fame at Middle Tennessee State University.
The ceremony will air on MTSU athletics’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube outlets.
Clark and her family moved to Mt. Juliet in 2002. As a sophomore, she made an immediate impact on Lady Bear basketball and, it’s often forgotten today, volleyball teams. She led them to the state basketball tournament as a sophomore and volleyball as a junior. As a senior, she was named Miss Basketball in leading Mt. Juliet to the most recent of its three state titles.
She starred at Belmont her first two years of college before transferring to MTSU, where she led the nation in scoring both years. She is 10th in school history in points despite playing just two seasons.
Selected in the 2010 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars, it took a while for her to get her footing as a professional basketball player. It wasn’t until she reinvented herself as a player and joined the Seattle Storm in 2012 that her hoops journey hit the highway which has also seen her win championships and accolades overseas.
She’s become one of the best wing defenders in the WNBA and is an offensive weapon as a spot-up three-point shooter, leading the league in 3-point percentage the last two years while going from second team to first team WNBA All-Defensive team.
The Storm, who won the title in 2018 before Clark became one of their few reliable options during an injury-riddled ’19 campaign, led the WNBA during the season until they were overtaken by the Las Vegas Aces for the top seed going into the playoffs. But after earning a first-round bye, Seattle faced Minnesota and while the Storm twice posted 3-0 sweeps against the Lynx and Aces, the first game of the postseason was a nail-biter with Clark grabbing an offensive rebound and getting the follow shot out of hand with .2 seconds left to lift her team to an 88-86 win.
Playing in the bubble in Bradenton, Fla., this summer, Clark started every game and averaged a career-best 10 points per game with 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.
