A former corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has been indicted by a federal grand jury on various charges.
A press release from the Department of Justice stated that Kenan Lister, 42, was indicted after allegedly assaulting an inmate at the Hartsville prison on Aug. 30, 2019. He was arrested by FBI agents at his Clarksville home on Tuesday morning and was scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate later Tuesday.
The victim was not identified, but sources informed the Hartsville Vidette that it is Robert King Vaughn, Jr., who allegedly assaulted a TTCC staff member earlier that same day. Vaughn was indicted by the Trousdale County Grand Jury in December of 2020 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated rape, and those charges are still pending.
According to the Department of Justice, Lister allegedly “punched the inmate in the head, knocking him to the ground, and then kicked, punched and struck the inmate multiple times in his head, chest and torso after he was on the ground.” The release also claims that Lister failed to make notifications to get the inmate medical care and submitted a false report that omitted his use of force on the victim.
The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Beth Myers of the Middle District of Tennessee and trial attorney Michael J. Songer of the Civil Rights Division.
“The safety of our staff and the inmates entrusted to our care is our top priority, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for any form of violence against inmates,” said Ryan Gustin, public affairs director for CoreCivic. “The employee in question was terminated immediately following the incident, and we cooperated fully with the investigation.”
Lister is charged with one count of deprivation of right under color of law, one count of being deliberately indifferent to the inmate’s medical needs and one count of obstructing justice.
If convicted, Lister could face up to 20 years in prison, as well as a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
