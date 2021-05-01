Former Wilson Central shooter to finish college career at Florida Gulf Coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former Wilson Central star Kendall Spray will finish her college basketball career at Florida Golf Coast, the school announced.
This will be the third college for Spray, a 5-7 guard who spent the past two seasons playing for Clemson after spending her freshman and sophomore seasons at UT-Martin.
The sharpshooter is among the most prolific 3-point shooters in all of Division I women’s basketball. Her 363 career 3-pointers rank second among all active players behind Maryland’s Katie Benzan (380). She also ranks third in 3-point field goals made per game (3.00), first in 3-point attempts (943) and second in 3-point attempts per game (7.79) while sporting a .385 career percentage from long distance.
“Kendall has been a very successful and effective player at both the Power 5 and mid-major levels,” FGCU head coach Karl Smesko said. “She is an elite shooter with a great work ethic.”
Spray has already earned her degree from Clemson and is currently playing as a graduate student. Because the NCAA granted a free year last season because of the pandemic, she will have played five full seasons in a six-year span, rather than the normal four seasons in five years.
Spray, who has poured in 1,531 career points and ranks 34th among all active Division I players in total points as of the end of this past season, was Clemson’s third leading scorer at 10.3 points per contest in 2020-21 while making 69-for-189 (.365) from long distance over 26 games. While landing a spot on the ACC’s All-Academic Team for the second consecutive season, she finished among the nation’s top 20 in 3-point field goals attempted (16th) and made (20th) while checking in 38th in 3-pointers made per game (2.65) and 77th in percentage. She poured in a season-high 24 points along with six rebounds and two assists on 7-for-12 shooting from long distance in a win over No. 23 Syracuse on Jan. 24 and finished the campaign with 12 double-digit scoring efforts.
As a redshirt junior in 2019-20, Spray broke Clemson’s single-season 3-point record by making 80-for-228 (.351), which included the single-game record of eight against Notre Dame, which earned her ACC player of the week recognition on Dec. 30. She also produced her first double-double against Duke with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
In her first two seasons at UT-Martin, Spray started 59 of 65 games while averaging a combined 14.7 PPG. She was named first team All-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) as a sophomore after finishing ninth in the nation in 3-point field goals per game (3.68) and 16th in 3-point percentage (.425). Overall, she averaged 16.7 PPG that season with a whopping 125 made 3-pointers. That came after a rookie campaign where she was named the OVC’s Freshman of the Year and second team All-OVC while landing a spot on the conference’s all-newcomer team. In that season, she broke UT-Martin’s freshman 3-point record with 89.
At Wilson Central, she helped lead the Lady Wildcats to a 33-1 record and a state tournament appearance as a senior, during which she was named a TSSAA Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist after setting the state and national single-season 3-point record with 170. She broke the TSSAA record for most 3-pointers in a game with 14 against Harpeth Hall on Dec. 19, 2015, which earned herself a spot in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd. Overall, she scored 1,995 points in her high school career.
FGCU only lost to No. 11 Michigan, No. 14 Missouri State and No. 23 Arkansas en route to a 26-3 campaign this past season, ranking 24th in the final Associated Press poll and 25th in the coaches poll. The Eagles won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament before their 25-game winning streak ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament to Michigan.
Being in the A-Sun, FGCU and Spray will make a trip to Nashville next season for a game at Lipscomb.
