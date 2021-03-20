MURFREESBORO — Jack Fortner drove in five Mt. Juliet runs on a homer, double and single Thursday night as the Golden Bears outscored host Siegel 18-9.
The Bears built a 15-3 lead through 2 1/2 innings as Fortner doubled in a three-run first and homered in a seven-run third. He singled in a three-run seventh as Mt. Juliet improved to 3-0 going into yesterday’s scheduled trip to Riverdale to take on Dickson County as part of the Grand Slam Tournament.
Brett Shirley doubled as part of his 4-for-4 day while Justin Lee also had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Brady Young had two RBI on a double and single while Bryce Holbrook singled and knocked in two scores. Anthony Buckland doubled and singled while Colton Regen and Seth Stevens doubled as the Bears belted 17 hits. Regen’s hit drove in the game’s first run.
Young pitched the first three innings and was credited with the victory as he allowed three runs on four hits while striking out six. Landon Parman was victimized for six unearned runs in the fourth before Joey Losurdo established order with two scoreless innings. The trio allowed eight hits. Each team committed five errors.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to go to Blackman today for a 1:30 p.m. game against Summit and a 4 p.m. tilt against the host Blaze. The Bears are to open District 9-AAA action at 7 p.m. Monday at Beech.
Commanders close trip with 10-0 lossMOBILE, Ala. — Friendship Christian wrapped up its season-opening spring break trip Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Mobile Christian.
The Commanders were held to three hits — single by Camden hayslip, Jack Martin and Noah Tidwell — as they returned home with a 1-3 record.
Elijah Stockton pitched the first three innings and took the loss. Drew Porter and Jack Martin followed to the mound.
Mobile scored six times in the bottom of the fifth to end the gave via mercy rule as the Leopards had nine hits and took advantage of six walks and five errors to improve to 10-1.
The Commanders are scheduled to host Brentwood Academy at 4:15 p.m. Monday and Warren County at 6:30 in their home openers as they debut their new artificial turf infield.
Friendship falls to Tuscaloosa Hillcrest 10-2
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. — Friendship Christian fell to Tuscaloosa Hillcrest 10-2 Wednesday afternoon.
The Commanders jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning before Hillcrest tied the score in the bottom half.
The Patriots took the lead with four runs in the fourth and blew the game open with four more in the fifth.
Friendship scored again in the seventh as the Commanders were outhit 8-6 in falling to 1-2.
Kolby Gaines homered while Camden Hayslip drove in the other FCS run as he tripled and doubled. Storm Sellars singled twice.
After closing out their Alabama spring break trip Thursday with a game at Mobile Christian, the Commanders are scheduled to host Brentwood Academy at 4:15 p.m. and Trousdale County at 6:30 Monday in their home openers, their first games on their new artificial turf infield.
