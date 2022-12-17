After Davey Shepherd’s father-in-law, Joe Beretta, passed away from advanced heart failure, he and his family began a foundation in his honor to help other heart failure patients and their families with their expenses.

“We had no clue that he had heart failure,” Shepherd said. “He had a small heart attack in March of 2016, and then, we started this crash course in heart-failure therapies.”

