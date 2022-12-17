After Davey Shepherd’s father-in-law, Joe Beretta, passed away from advanced heart failure, he and his family began a foundation in his honor to help other heart failure patients and their families with their expenses.
“We had no clue that he had heart failure,” Shepherd said. “He had a small heart attack in March of 2016, and then, we started this crash course in heart-failure therapies.”
The Mt. Juliet-based Joe Beretta Foundation was founded in 2016 after Shepherd’s family witnessed so many other people in the hospital who were isolated and hours from home with only a caregiver.
“What we saw during this time was that these therapies really do change people’s lives, and they can make their lives much, much better,” Shepherd said. “We just thought that it didn’t seem right that some families are saying no to life-saving treatment, because they can’t afford to stay locally.”
The foundation has been serving individuals in the Nashville area who are faced with medical homelessness ever since.
“We have a lot of families that if it wasn’t for us, they would be staying in their car for those six weeks,” Shepherd said. “All the local hospitals require patients to stay within 60 miles of the hospital from the point that they’re released after surgery for six to eight weeks.”
The circumstances of the families that the foundation helps vary from individuals living in their car for the six-week period, staying in motels, and staying at the homes of someone they know. Others have paid to stay in the nicer hotels in the Nashville area and then lost their home after getting behind on payments.
“What we see is families is having to make really, really hard financial choices,” Shepherd said.
Treatment for advanced heart failure is not always available where these patients live, so many have to travel in order to get the care they need.
“These advanced heart failure patients can only receive these critical therapies like LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) or a heart transplant at about 5% of hospitals nationwide,” Shepherd said. “They have to come to cities like Nashville to receive treatment.”
Nashville’s three major hospitals — Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Centennial Medical Center and St. Thomas Hospital — are all able to perform those therapies.
“You have families coming in from all over that come to Nashville and become medically homeless,” Shepherd said. “We partner with those families that have critical financial needs to make sure that the cost of their travel and lodging is paid for and that they have somewhere where they can stay while they’re here recuperating and can focus on getting better health-wise.”
Looking forward, the ultimate goal of the foundation at present is to build the Papa Joe’s House, which will be a heart-failure-specific hospitality house located in Mt. Juliet that Shepherd anticipates will open in 2025.
The Joe Beretta Foundation is currently working with a partner agency called Hospital Hospitality House, which serves any patient in the area that’s receiving treatment for any ailment. The agency has 40 beds, and there is typically a month-long waiting list for a place to stay there.
“They’re very anxious for Papa Joe’s house to open, because they use so many of their beds on heart-failure patients,” Shepherd said. “If we can serve that same population, then that will enable everybody to serve everyone better.”
This will be the fourth year that the Joe Beretta Foundation receives a grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The funds will be used to meet the essential needs of advanced heart failure patients’ families.
“The grant will specifically go towards those patients that need emergency housing,” Shepherd said. “That 60 miles from Nashville isn’t very far, so even in the outer stretches of the Middle Tennessee area, you’re outside that 60-mile range, and you have to stay somewhere closer because they need you to be able to get back to the hospital within an hour if something goes wrong.”
Because the foundation is able to provide housing for approximately $35 a night, the $5,000 grant will allow it to fund around 150 nights of stay.
This year, the Community Foundation awarded $2,803,840 in grants to 435 non-profits across Middle Tennessee.
“Grantmaking is the heart and soul of the Community Foundation,” Laundrea Lewis, the CFMT vice president of grants, said in a press release. “Good work happens every day in our community through the efforts of dedicated and talented staff and volunteers of non-profit organizations, and we are happy to support that work.”
The average sum of the grants awarded was $6,431.
“It makes a big difference, especially to smaller non-profits,” said Pat Embry, the director of media and community relations.
Of the organizations that received funding, the following 17 are based in Wilson County:
- Audience of One Productions (which provides real-world experience for artists and students)
- Cedar Senior Center (provides seniors with a a nutritious, cost-effective meal in a safe and friendly environment)
- Charis Health Center (delivers healthcare and health education to those without health insurance)
- Compassionate Hands (provides basic resources that enable unhoused Wilson County neighbors to be safe and to secure stable income and housing)
- Easter Seals Tennessee (provides an adult day services program in Lebanon)
- Empower Me Center (EMC, grant will help to provide activity supplies and equipment for six weeks of EMC’s summer day camp for individuals with special needs)
- FUTURO, Inc. (grant will help fund chapters across colleges in Middle Tennessee for retention and recruitment)
- Green Interchange (grant will help plant trees in a highway interchange and near a waterway for a healthier community, economy, and quality of life)
- HEAR Nashville (grant will provide hearing aids for 10 low-income adults in the Middle Tennessee area)
- Joe Beretta Foundation (provides emergency housing for medically homeless heart-failure patients receiving treatment at Nashville hospitals)
- Lantern Lane Farms (provides families access to mental health wellness through affordable counseling services by certified professional counselors, along with free childcare services)
- Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency (grant will provide essential food, hygiene, and laundry service to 150 homeless families and individuals in a seven-county service area)
Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Center (grant will fund the ballroom dance therapy program)
- New Leash on Life (Humane Association of Wilson County, grant will provide 250 spay-and-neuter surgeries for dogs and cats in communities in need)
- Wilson Books from Birth (provides free Imagination Library books to Wilson County’s preschool children to foster a love of learning and reading)
- Wilson County Black History Committee (grant will help install a heating and cooling system in Pickett Chapel under national historic preservation standards for 1827 building for restoration as museum)
Wilson County Civic League (provides a community-based, one-on-one tutoring service to disadvantaged children in kindergarten through sixth grade in Wilson County).
