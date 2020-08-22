Four classes in basketball likely to break up Watertown’s 8-AA

The decision by the TSSAA Board of Control earlier this week expanding the number of Division I classes for basketball from three to four is more likely to affect the smaller schools, and for one such coach in Wilson County, it was about time.
“I think four classes was needed a long time ago,” said Watertown boys’ coach Matt Bradshaw, whose school was moved up to Class AA three years ago from Class A. “We’re the second or third smallest school in double-A and we’ve been in the region three straight years and won the region once. I’m very proud with how my kids and program competed in double-A.”
In Watertown’s current District 8-AA, Bradshaw said while WHS has averaged around 560 students the last three years, Livingston Academy has almost 1,100, Macon County 1,000 and Upperman and DeKalb County around 900 each.
“It wasn’t like we’re at a little disadvantage, we’re at a sizable disadvantage,” Bradshaw said. “I’d say five of our eight teams will go to 3A. Smith County and Cannon County are probably the only teams we would keep in our district.”
On the other end, Watertown could be rejoined by former Class A rivals such as Trousdale County, which is in the same 2A as the Purple Tigers in the six-class football, Jackson County and Westmoreland. Jackson County was a longtime AA school until it slipped to A several years ago. Westmoreland has long straddled the line between 1 and 2A for decades. Bradshaw also mentioned Gordonsville moving up as a possibility.
Not much change appears to be in store for Wilson County’s four Class AAA schools, who all compete in District 9-AAA.
“The majority of the change will be for the 1A and the 2A,” Lebanon girls’ basketball coach Cory Barrett said. “I don’t think much is going to change for us unless the change the geographical setup.
“We’re losing Portland. We’re going with nine teams (the opening of Green Hill pushed the number up from eight this year) and back to eight next year (in the new Class 4A).”
The addition of a fourth class will also apply to baseball and softball.
The state tournament will remain at eight teams in each sport and class, meaning an extra eight teams will converge on Murfreesboro every March and May.
TSSAA has in the past floated the idea of bringing just four teams to state and expanding the sectional to make it a tournament, but has never implemented any such plan.
“Most coaches like the idea of eight teams in the state tournament,” Barrett said. “The atmosphere in the state tournament is special and I don’t think they wanted to lose that, and they could add to that with the extra class.”
There will be no changes in football, which will remain with six classes in Division I and three in D-II.
Other than D-I basketball, baseball and softball, most sports will remain the same beginning next school year and running two years through the spring of 2023. Division II, which includes Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, will essentially remain the same.
The TSSAA will collect 20-day enrollment figures over the next few weeks and divide the schools evenly for football, basketball, baseball and softball, and by participating schools only in the other sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.