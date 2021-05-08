Cumberland baseball players Pablo Custodio, Andrew Martinez and Tyler Stokes were named first team All-Mid-South Conference while Hooper Mills garnered second team accolades released by the league office on Wednesday.
Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Bryan Leef was named the MSC Baseball Player of the while teammate Thomas Gutierrez was named the MSC Pitcher of the Year.
Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Cohen Achen was named the MSC Freshman of the Year. Cumberlands’ Brad Shelton was named the MSC Baseball Coach of the Year by his peers.
Nineteen players earned first-team all-conference while 18 more were named to the conference’s second team and 13 players earned honorable mention honors.
The player of the year, pitcher of the year, freshman of the year and all-conference selections are voted on by the coaches. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Custodio was named the First Team catcher after leading the team in average hitting .402, finished third in the league in hits (68), fifth in the conference in home runs (17), and third in the league with RBIs (60). The San Cristobal, Guatemala, native clubbed four doubles and started all 46 games.
Custodio earned MSC Player of the Week honors one time this season after posted 10 hits in 17 at-bats over the four contests with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Martinez, a transfer from Embry-Riddle, had the clubs second-highest batting average at .328. Martinez had the team second most hits with 52 while hitting seven home runs and a team-high four triples. Martinez led the team in stolen bases with 16 on the season and also had a team-high 10 doubles. Martinez was named a First Team outfielder.
Stokes garnered first team second baseman honors after finishing second in the conference in home runs with 20. He batted .318 on the season with 50 hits and 47 RBIs. Stokes also swiped 10 bases and led the team in walks.
Stokes was named MSC Player of the Week one time after hitting five home runs and driving in nine runs over five contests.
Cumberloand’s ace Hooper Mills earned Second Team honors after posting a 7-3 record on the mound in 10 starts. Mills had 3.98 ERA and struck out 50 batters in 54.1 innings pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.