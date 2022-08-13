LEBNWS-08-13-22 STOLEN GUNS PHOTO

Several vehicles in the Jackson Hills subdivision of Mt. Juliet were burglarized early Wednesday. Four guns were stolen.

 Chandler Inions/Lebanon Democrat

A spate of car burglaries claimed four firearms from a Mt. Juliet neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., suspects in a black sport-utility vehicle drove into the Jackson Hills subdivision on Golden Bear Gateway. Authorities identified the vehicle as a black Ford Bronco Sport.

