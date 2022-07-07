Versatility was the mark of three of the four area individuals who were selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Teams, which were released on Wednesday.
The fourth … well, he simply helped his squad to its first state championship in the program’s history.
Two Watertown High standouts and two Mt. Juliet High standouts were among the 94 individuals from across the state to be recognized.
The Purple Tigers were in the Class AA State Tournament for the second consecutive year and limited their opponents to just six runs over four games en route to capturing the state title.
Seniors Kaden Seay and Alec Whitlock contributed significantly in Watertown’s postseason run, which ended with its winning streak reaching 14 games.
Both had five hits in the state tournament, with Seay driving in three runs while scoring two.
Whitlock started the team’s first game of the state tournament (a 1-0 win over Loudon) and the state title game (a 10-3 victory over Pigeon Forge), tossing four scoreless inning of four-hit baseball while striking out six to earn the win in the opener.
Sandwiched in between those first and last state games were wins of 10-3 and 3-0 over Loretto.
Whitlock — a Jackson State Community College signee — was selected as the District 6-AA Most Valuable Player and was also an all-region honoree. The right-hander had a 9-1 record on the mound with a 1.14 earned-run average (ERA), striking out 93 hitters over 611/3 innings.
At the plate, Whitlock produced a .375 batting average with a team-best 4 home runs and 34 runs batted in.
Seay — a rightfielder who has signed to play football at Cumberland University — posted a team-leading .400 batting average with 1 home run, a team-best 10 doubles, 20 runs batted in and 22 stolen bases.
The all-region honoree had a .555 on-base percentage.
The Purple Tigers have reached the state tournament the last two seasons under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Purvis, the program’s only two state appearances in school history.
Watertown concluded this spring with a 29-9 record, won 18 of its last 19 games, finished 7-2 in District 6-AA to win the regular-season district title, claimed the 6-AA Tournament title and also captured the Region 3-AA Tournament championship.
Recent graduates Austin Hunley and Justin Lee helped the Golden Bears reach the cusp of the state tournament.
Mt. Juliet finished 28-11-1 and was undefeated in district play, winning the District 9-AAAA regular-season and state tournament titles.
The Golden Bears suffered a 6-4 loss to eventual state qualifier Hendersonville in the Region 5-AAAA Tournament championship game and then had its season end with a 3-0 loss at Centennial in one of eight Class AAAA sectional contests.
Both Hunley and Lee were two-way players and all-region honorees for the Golden Bears, playing multiple positions on the infield when they weren’t on the mound.
Lee — the 9-AAAA Most Valuable Player and a Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) signee — produced a .373 batting average with 26 runs, 34 runs batted in and team-leading totals of 41 hits, 11 doubles and six home runs.
On the mound, the right-hander was 8-1 with a 1.20 ERA. Over 54 innings, he allowed 10 earned runs on 39 hits, issued 13 base on balls and struck out 65 batters.
Lee is expected to be a two-way player at MTSU.
Hunley was the 9-AAAA Pitcher of the Year, posting a 7-0 record with a 0.69 ERA.
Over 502/3 innings, he limited opponents to just 25 hits and 5 earned runs, walking 7 batters while striking out 89.
At the plate, Hunley hit .283 with 13 runs scored, 6 doubles, 1 home run and 19 runs batted in.
The right-hander will shift his focus exclusively to the mound as he signed with the University of Tennessee, which is where his brother — Sean Hunley — played from 2018-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.