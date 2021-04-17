Cumberland running back Treylon Sheppard was voted first team All-Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division and Josh Mathis, Kaleb Witherspoon and Chase Whittemore earned second team honors, as released Thursday by the league office.
Sheppard was the feature back for the Phoenix this rushing for 1,013 rushing yards in seven games. Sheppard was the first Phoenix since Lemeco Miller in 2012 to rush for 1,000 yards. Sheppard led CU with 11 touchdowns on the ground. He ranked second in the NAIA in rushing yards per game (144.7), fourth in total rushing yards, and ninth in scoring per game averaging 9.4 points each game.
Mathis anchored the offensive line that helped Cumberland average 221.9 yards per game rushing, 11th nationally among NAIA schools. Mathis and the CU offensive line only gave up seven sacks all season, good enough for 10th in the NAIA.
Witherspoon was the change of pace guy for the Phoenix rushing for the third-most yards on the team. He averaged 23.6 yards per carry oftentimes getting loose on the outside for big gains.
Whittemore registered 22 tackles on the season including five in the backfield for a loss of 28 yards. He collected 2.5 sacks and recovered one fumble.
Cumberland had 31 football athletes receive Academic All Mid-South Conference honors, the most of all schools in the Bluegrass Division.
Tamim Aldarawcheh, Tony Bennett, Jalen Brown, Ryan Brown, Wade Cartwright, Morgan Cates, Ivan Coil, Greg Davis, Helman Garcia, Ian Hafner, Champ Leddon, Ronaldo Marmolejo, Jaythan Marsh, Cameron Marshall, Hunter Mathis, Joshua Mathis, Austin Nunley, Brandon Pace Jr., Wyatt Page, Jessie Parrish, Matthew Pewitt, Andrew Reed, Will Romero, Mitchell Stembridge, Brady Stokes, Campbell Sweatt, Brandon Taylor, Jaylen Taylor, Jamaal Thompson, Jimmy Turner and Tanner Woodall all received Academic All Mid-South Conference honors.
Brandon Taylor earned Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Team honors. The Champions of Character team honors student-athletes that demonstrate leadership on campus and in the community while demonstrating the five core character values of the NAIA.
Lindsey Wilson’s (Ky.) Cameron Dukes repeated as the Craig Mullins MSC Bluegrass Offensive Player of the Year, while Georgetown’s (Ky.) DJ White is the MSC Bluegrass Defensive Player of the Year. Campbellsville’s (Ky.) Chase Elmore is the Bluegrass Offensive Freshman of the Year and Bethel’s (Tenn.) David Riggan is the Bluegrass Defensive Freshman of the Year. Lindsey Wilson’s Chris Oliver is the 2020-21 Ron Finley Bluegrass Division Coach of the Year.
