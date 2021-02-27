HENDERSONVILLE — Beech’s boys outscored Green Hill by 10 points in the fourth quarter to wrest the District 9-AAA championship from Mt. Juliet/GHHS via a 59-51 victory Wednesday night.
Mt. Juliet had won the previous three titles before most of the Golden Bears coaching staff and players matriculated at the new Green Hill this year.
Beech led 15-12 at the first-quarter break and 26-25 at halftime before Green Hill used eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, by Paxton Davidson to move in front 39-37 going into the fourth.
But the Buccaneers outscored the Hawks 22-12 in the final eight minutes, keyed by two triples and eight points by Kristian Shaw to improve to 23-7 for the season.
Luke Fleming scored nine of his 19 points in the third quarter, finishing with two triples, to lead Beech while Shaw sank four triples on his way to 16.
Davidson drained five triples to lead Green Hill with 21 points while Mo Ruttlen’s 14 included two 3s.
Riggs Abner added 12 while Blake Stacey scored four as the Hawks fell to 15-8.
Both teams will play at home at 7 p.m. today — Green Hill against Clarksville and Beech vs. Henry County.
Bison dominate Blue Devils for third placeGALLATIN — Station Camp got off to a fast start and Lebanon never got started Wednesday night as the host Bison took third place in the District 9-AAA tournament via a 61-30 thumping.
The Bison led 15-5 at the first-quarter break, 34-15 at halftime and 49-20 through three quarters as they improved to 22-7.
Eli Rice tossed in two 3-pointers as he and Isaiah Davis dropped in 12 points apiece for Station Camp while Tyler Moore managed 10.
Jarred Hall led Lebanon with 11 points while Yarin Alexander added eight; Corey Jones, Rolando Dowell and Caden Baird three each, Jaylen Abston two and Wyatt bowling a free throw as the Blue Devils dropped to 16-9.
Both teams will be on the road at 7 p.m. today in Region 5-AAA openers — Lebanon at Northeast and Station Camp at Rossview.
McDowell, Abner take top 9-AAA honorsLebanon’s Jim McDowell was named District 9-AAA Coach of the Year for the third time while Green Hill senior Riggs Abner was announced as the league’s Most Valuable Player, it was announced Wednesday.
They are joined in the all-tournament team by the Blue Devils’ Yarin Alexander and Jarred Hall, Wilson Central’s Adler Kerr and Zack Markus, Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan and Green Hill’s Paxton Davidson and Jason Burch.
Upperman sends Watertown to 8-AA consolationsBAXTER — Top-seeded Upperman kept Watertown out of the District 8-AA championship game with a 66-50 semifinal victory Tuesday night.
The Bees led 14-8 at the first-quarter break, 31-19 at halftime and 47-38 through three as they advanced to Thursday’s final with a 21-4 record.
Jason Fox was on fire from outside with seven 3-pointers as he led Upperman with 24 points while Alex Rush balanced the attack with 20 from inside.
Eli Scarlett scored 12 points while Quanterrius Hughes-Malone and Trent Spradlin tossed in 10 apiece for the Purple Tigers while Brady Raines racked up nine, Gavin Clayborne six and Brayden Cousino three as Watertown slipped to 16-8 going into Thursday’s consolation trip to Livingston Academy.
Watertown was outscored 88-70 Thursday at Livingston Academy in the consolation game to finish fourth and will travel to District 7 champion Grundy County at 7 p.m. today for the Region 4-AA opener.
