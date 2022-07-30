Frances “Fran” Hodges Williams (Grannie Great) is survived by: four daughters, Connie Sullivan of Alabama, Glenda Midgett of Lebanon, Penny (Kevin) Burchfield of Smithville, Traci Williams of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Josh (Sherry) Sullivan, Wesley (Tiffany) Midgett, Steven (Mandy) Tarpley, Wesley Burchfield, Erin Burchfield; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cyrus, Griffin, Allie, Ace, Hunter, Hattie, Sara; sister, Betty Ann Wright of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Doris Faye Williams of Norene; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Fran is preceded in death by: her husband, James Williams; grandson, Phillip Tarpley; son-in-laws, Mike Midgett, Butch Sullivan; parents, Roy and Isabel Hodge; sister, Lou Stevenson; brother, David Hodge; and niece, Janet Hodge.
Fran was a pastor’s wife for 44 years and a full-time mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She had a heart for missions. She did her best to live Matthew 28:19-20, in teaching, giving, and living. She did that in teaching Wowen’s Missionary Union (WMU), Girls in Action (Gas) and Acteens, in giving above her tithe to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, Lottie Moon Christmas, Annie Armstrong Easter, and in living by praying for her family, missionaries, mission work, being a friend/mentor to the young girls/ladies in her church, becoming a pen pal to military and prisoners, being a part of whatever was needed in her church … even in making fried pies.
She also had a green thumb and always had beautiful plants and flowers.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Darrin Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service time on Friday. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Norene.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to designate gifts to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering by mailing those to Immanuel Baptist Church, 213 Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
