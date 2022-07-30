Frances "Fran" Hodges Williams

Frances "Fran" Hodges Williams

Frances “Fran” Hodges Williams (Grannie Great) is survived by: four daughters, Connie Sullivan of Alabama, Glenda Midgett of Lebanon, Penny (Kevin) Burchfield of Smithville, Traci Williams of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Josh (Sherry) Sullivan, Wesley (Tiffany) Midgett, Steven (Mandy) Tarpley, Wesley Burchfield, Erin Burchfield; eight great-grandchildren, Jordan, Cyrus, Griffin, Allie, Ace, Hunter, Hattie, Sara; sister, Betty Ann Wright of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Doris Faye Williams of Norene; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Fran is preceded in death by: her husband, James Williams; grandson, Phillip Tarpley; son-in-laws, Mike Midgett, Butch Sullivan; parents, Roy and Isabel Hodge; sister, Lou Stevenson; brother, David Hodge; and niece, Janet Hodge.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.