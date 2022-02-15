Frances Louise Sloan Johnson, 80, of Lebanon passed away on Feb. 12, 2022, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Frances is preceded in death by: her parents, Willie E. Sloan and Birdie E. Allison Sloan; husband, Riley Johnson; life-time partner, Edward Enoch; and brother, Peanut Sloan.
She is survived by: her children, Steve (Tammy) Corley, Patricia (John) Rando, Nancy Bennett, Eddie (Jenny) McGee; brothers, David Sloan, Bob Sloan, Willie Sloan; grandchildren, Patricia Linder, Misty Hunter, Jerry Bennet, Jr., Angela Corley, Brandon (Haley) Reynolds, Levi McGee, Mercedes Harrel, Cory Hale, Haley Hale; great-grandchildren, Daniel Shadix, Tristian Shadix, Jacob Linder, Johnathon Binkley, Mikey Binkley, Hailee Linder, Delainey Harrel, Clive Carrol; and great-great-grandchildren, Alice Shadix, Brandon D. Reynolds, Bentley Cole Reynolds, Carson E. Reynolds and Alice Shadix.
Ms. Johnson was a homemaker, caregiver and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon. Visitation on Thursday will be held from noon until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon. Rev. William York will officiate the service. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sherry’s Hope by mailing those to 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
