Frances Lucille Ray, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, James Bernice and Gracie Lee Jordan; husband, Robert Dempsey Ray; son, Robert Dale Ray; brothers, Bernie Lee Jordan, Kenneth Odell Jordan, Claude Martin Jordan, Thomas Levi Jordan, Carl Ray Jordan; and sisters, Estelle Haralson and Martha Dillahay.
She is survived by: her daughter, Shelia Annette Collins; son, Donald Dempsey Ray; sister, Linda Burnett; sisters-in-law, Virginia Jordan, Frances Jordan; and daughter-in-law, Robbie Ray.
She was a Wilson County school bus driver for 11 years and retired from Ingram Periodicals, where she worked in the returns department.
She loved her family and enjoyed working in her flowers.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 9 at Partlow Funeral Chapel (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon) from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon), with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Todd Lackey will officiate.
Interment will follow in Caraway Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Jones, Sam Crutcher, Todd Lackey, Edward Dillahay, Eddie Key, and Jason Burnett.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
