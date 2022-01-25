On Jan. 29, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, located at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for Frank Campbell Newbell Jr., which will be followed by a light reception downstairs in the church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Epiphany or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Mr. Newbell passed away on Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 78.
Mr. Newbell was born Aug. 16, 1943, in Lebanon, where he eventually attended Lebanon High School and is a member of the class of 1961.
After graduating high school, Frank went on to attend Vanderbilt University before transferring to Tennessee Polytechnic Institute, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor of science degree in economics.
Shortly after graduation, Frank enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served five years, first in Thule, Greenland, then at Bentwaters Air Force Base in Woodbridge, United Kingdom (England).
During his time in England, he met his lovely wife — Jean Constance Beamish — who he wed in 1970 and to whom he was married until his passing.
Upon returning to the United States, Frank worked a brief time with the Tennessee Department of Welfare before taking a job in 1974 with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Frank worked most of his career with the VA.
From the time he was in college, Frank had a passion for politics and activism. He served as president of the local chapter of AFGE, but readers of the Lebanon Democrat may likely remember him for his frequent letters to the editor.
Frank is survived by: his wife, Jean Newbell; his son, Thern (and his wife, Trillia); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by: his sister, Anne Tulle Newbell; father, Frank Campbell Newbell, Sr.; mother, Margaret Maddux Newbell; and sons, Richard Paul Gearing and Mark Robert Gearing.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Modupe Kehinde, M.D., and Benjamin Ferrell, M.D., as well as to the many doctors and nurses who have provided healthcare to him.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon is entrusted with the arrangement.
