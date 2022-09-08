Visitation for Frank Randal Fowler was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church, located at the corner of Highway 53 and Bluebird Road in Brush Creek.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church, with pastor Billy Hale officiating.

