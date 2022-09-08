Visitation for Frank Randal Fowler was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church, located at the corner of Highway 53 and Bluebird Road in Brush Creek.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the church, with pastor Billy Hale officiating.
Burial will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens in Lebanon.
Fowler, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Sept. 3 at Magnolia Rehabilitation Center in Columbia.
He enjoyed fishing, watching war movies and truck driving.
He is survived by: his children, Gary Lanier (and wife, Vicky) of Murfreesboro; Maxine Woodard (and husband, Donald) of Watertown; sisters, Vicky Hemontolor (and husband, Albert) of Lebanon, Bonita Hicks of Lebanon, Becky Fowler (and John Camp) of Lebanon; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Mable (Bilbrey) Fowler; mother, Bonnie (O’Neal) Worley, father, Frank Fowler; grandson, Michael Lanier; nephew, Todd.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Wilson County Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
