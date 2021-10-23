Services for Franklin D. McDaniel, 61, will be held on Saturday at noon at Living Word International Church in Nashville.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. He will be jointly funeralized and buried with his mother, Dorothy McDaniel. Interment will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include: children, Jacqueline West McDaniel, Cory McDaniel, Isaiah McDaniel; grandchildren, Josiah, Jordan, Journey; brothers: Silas (Pam) McDaniel, Kenneth (Tanya) McDaniel; sisters, Lille Mae (Donnie) Blaine, Melody McDaniel; aunt, Airlene Riggins; special friend, Vickie Hamilton; former spouse, Linda Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
