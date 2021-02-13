Hendersonville’s bid to derail Lebanon’s undefeated season fell short in double overtime Thursday night as the Blue Devils pulled out a 63-58 win in the freshman district semifinals at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Commandos missed a shot to win the game in regulation and Lebanon did likewise with a 3-point attempt in the first overtime.
But point guard Key Crowell helped send Lebanon to the finals with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jack Clinard collected 19 in the post and Brice Njezic 17.
K.K. West scored six and Christian Frewin three as the Blue Devils advanced with an 18-0 record.
Lebanon will host Beech for the championship at 7 p.m. today at Brandon Gym.
