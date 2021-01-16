Christian Frewin fired in 32 points Thursday night to lift Lebanon’s freshman boys past visiting Wilson Central 74-33 at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Frewin’s total included five three-pointers as the Blue Devils moved to 10-0.
Brice Njezic zipped in 14 points while Jack Clinard collected 10. Drew East added eight, Garrett Oliver six and KK West and Elijah Shreeve two each.
Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Murfreesboro to take on Siegel at 5 p.m. Monday before a trip to Beech next Thursday.
