Results from last Friday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park: Due to wet grounds, one field was unavailable.
10-UNDER Hydrocare 14, Porter Dentistry 2Hydrocare pitcher Kinsley Schwend allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Harper Hall, Olivia Scarbrough, Reese Sellars, Kaylee Tomlinson and Tatum Marissa Woodson singled.
Kassie Martel, AnnistonSmith and Ensley Wood singled for Porter.
Haston Home Improvement 15, Dick’s Sporting Goods 2Halle Bond singled twice and Cami Ford, Addison Haston and Sydney Mae Russell once each for Haston.
Savannah Brewer and Sadie Mosley each stole three bases and Allie Pominville and Clark Rusbridge two apiece for Dick’s.
8-UNDER Smile Solutions 19, Hometown Team 4Isabelle Hodge singled twice, homered and doubled for Smile. Hannah Hubner and Henley Simmons each singled twice and Hannah Martel once as they and Gracie Lindsey doubled.
Emmalee Bringhurst, Pyper Davis, Adalyn Pfountz and Genevieve Robertson each singled three times, Emmalin Sweeney twice and Camilla Humes and Kennedy McCue once apiece.
Mariah Ibine doubled twice for Hometown while Sloan Greer singled twice and doubled. Gracie Patton picked up three singles, Raelynn Larsley and Ryleigh Pettit two apiece and Jayci Beasley and Jillian Lanning one each.
6-UNDER Cedar City RV 7, Lebanon Monument 6Avery Harris singled twice and Jayla Robinson once as they, Laurel Hager and Emmie Thompson doubled for Cedar City. MaKenna Malone, Audrey Wiley and Everleigh Harp had two singles apiece and Lyla Mae Craighead and Emerson George one each.
Bailey McDowell doubled twice and Halstyn Andrews, McKenzie Haley, Abigail Kriner and Presley Mayberry once each for Lebanon Monument. Hayden Johnson had three singles and Promise Manier and Lily Ashe one each.
