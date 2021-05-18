Results from last Friday’s Lebanon Girls Softball Association games played at Baird Park:
14-UNDER Terry Horne, CPA 15, Journey’s 4Keeli Davis drove in four Terry Horne runs on a homer and two doubles while Alyssa Horne had three RBI on a double and single. Mikayla Brown, Rolandria Dowell, Lilyana Poli and Madison Wolfgang singled. Alyssa Horne struck out six batters from the circle.
10-UNDER Dick’s Sporting Goods 15, Porter Dentistry 2
Rowan Illobre singled as she and Savannah Brewer each had an RBI for Dick’s. Ensley Wood drove in both Porter runs as she, Layla Porter, Anniston Smith and Shelby Thomas singled.
Hydrocare 10, Ligon & Bobo 5Hydrocare didn’t get a hit, but drew 14 walks. Lilli Counter, Makenna Lee, Sarah Jane Porter, Kinsley Schwend and Alivia Weir each drove in a run. Ellison Smith doubled and drove in two runs for Ligon & Bobo while Aubrey L. Smith and Addison Whitlock singled.
8-UNDER Smile Solutions 8, Bulow Orthotic & Prosthetics 2IsabelleHodge homered and singled for Smile Solutions. Hannah Hubner and Henley Simmons singled as they, Camilla Humes and Hannah Martel doubled. Pyper Davis singled three times, Kennedy McCue twice and Emmalee Bringhurst, Adalyn Pfountz and Emmalin Sweeney once each.
Sadie Donegan drove in both Bulow runs as she homered and singled. Jaci Andrews singled twice and Layla Crocker, Lillian Goad, Brinley Holcomb, Avery McDowell, Sloan Njezic, Millie Sellars and Lillie Anne Wright once each.
6-UNDER J Davidson Builders 7, Lebanon Monument 0Mariah Logue tripled and Tessa Lewis doubled and singled for J Davidson. Finley Illobre, Marley Pyburn and Natalie Russell each singled twice and Dylan Mae Lalka, Lynleigh Patterson, Averly Smith and Lucy Bell once apiece.
Hayden Johnson singled as she, Bailey McDowell and Lily Ashe doubled for Lebanon Monument. Abigail Kriner singled twice and McKenzie Haley and Presley Mayberry once apiece.
PEE WEE (no score kept) Southeast Impressions vs. Adam Wright DesignStory Chase and Camyron Cooper homered and singled for SEI while Riley Appleyard, Emily Brandenburg, Rolanda Dowell, Sariah Gooms, Daisy Howes, Willow McGraw, Amelia Plotts, Sadie Steakley, Julia Thompson and Presley Vanhook each singled twice.
Liyah Gaines and Cora Phillips doubled and singled for Adam Wright. Sloan Allen, Zoey Martel, McKenzie Martin, Ella Miller, Arya Oliver, Aylin Ruiz Romero, Clara Smith and Shania Smith each singled twice and Addilyn Angel and Ebby Bale Harris once apiece.
