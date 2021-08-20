A late turnover and two defensive lapses cost Friendship Christian a game they looked to have in their pocket Friday night at Pirtle Field in a 12-10 loss against longtime rival Trousdale County.
It is the fifth straight season that the visiting team has won in this series after Friendship won 10-7 in Hartsville last season.
The Commanders (0-1) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter and were trying to run out the clock with a 10-6 lead late in the fourth quarter.
But Tyson Wolcott’s fumble with just under three minutes left set up the Yellow Jackets (1-0) for one last chance.
Trousdale would take advantage, hitting two big pass plays of 18 and 35 yards to set up Cole Gregory’s go-ahead touchdown with 57 seconds left.
Friendship’s last-ditch effort came up short as a pass from quarterback Garrett Weekly fell just short of the end zone on the game’s final play.
“It’s a pride game; it’s not a game that’s going to break their season or mine,” Friendship coach John McNeal said. “With the win last year, I still had unanswered questions. This year with a loss, I don’t. I know what we’ve got and they answered some questions for me tonight.
“Other than the loss, I don’t have a lot of negatives tonight. I thought our kids played well.”
Friendship took the opening drive and marched downfield for an early lead, with Weekly, a transfer from King’s Academy, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal. Landon Williams added a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Commanders.
Friendship will play at Mt. Juliet Christian next week at 7 p.m., while Trousdale County will play its home opener against Upperman.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
