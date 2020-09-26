Friendship Christian fell to Donelson Christian 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 on senior night Thursday in the regular-season finale at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Logan Seagraves led the Lady Commanders with 17 digs, 10 kills and two aces while Ava Grace Kennedy collected nine digs, six kills and a block; Paige Huckaby six kills, two aces and a block and Reise Huckaby 24 assists and two digs as Friendship fell to 8-14 for the season and 5-5 in District 4-IIA.
Friendship will host Ezell-Harding at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the district tournament at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
FCS was coming off a 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 loss at Nashville Christian on Wednesday.
Seagraves led the Lady Commanders with 11 digs, five kills, an ace and a block while Mattie Smith supplied six kills, four digs, an ace and a block; Reise Huckaby 14 assists, 10 digs and a kill and Kennedy 13 digs, six kills and two aces.
Friendship outlasted visiting Ezell-Harding 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 16-14 Tuesday at the Sportsplex.
Reise Huckaby had 13 assists, two kills and a dig while Seagraves totaled 21 digs, 19 kills and four aces; Kennedy Scharfman 14 assists, three digs and a kill; Sloan Stewart 13 digs, seven kills and two aces and Paige Huckaby seven kills and a dig.
