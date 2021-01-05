Friendship falls twice to DCA

It was a long afternoon last Saturday for Friendship Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex as visiting Donelson Christian swept its rivals.
DCA’s girls pulled away in the second quarter to a 47-23 triumph. Friendship’s boys kept the Wildcats within range throughout the afternoon before falling 55-48.
The girls’ game was a battle of youth as Friendship started two eighth-graders and DCA one.
But it was senior Sara McGlasson with the big game with 22 points, all in the second and third quarters. She sank two third-period three-pointers. Eighth-grader Bailey Shepard sank two of her threes during the first quarter on her way to 10 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 2-3 for the season and 1-2 in District 4-II-A.
A 13-5 second quarter turned a 12-10 edge into a 25-15 halftime cushion for the Lady Wildcats, who widened the margin to 44-21 going into the fourth.
Friendship fell to 1-7, 1-2 going into tonight’s scheduled 6 p.m. visit from Mt. Juliet Christian.
For Lady Commander coach Greg Brown, who started a freshman and two seniors and brings more freshmen off the bench, it’s about absorbing lessons normally learned during the summer.
“I’m sure it’s frustrating for them. It’s frustrating for me,” said Brown, who returned to FCS this season after leaving the school in 2002 to coach in the collegiate ranks. “Some of this stuff that happens we would have figured out in team camp in June in some auxiliary gym somewhere that nobody would have ever known about. And then with your fall workouts you would have figured out a little bit more. By January, you would have a different deal than what you started out with in June. But now, you move the calendar, it’s going to be February. Everything we’re doing now is in a game as opposed to scrimmages or a team camp game. And that adds a little more pressure to it.”
Kate Petty, one of the eighth-grade starters who began the season playing on the middle school team before the high school season tipped off, joined senior Allie Gibson in leading the Lady Commanders with eight points apiece. Senior Anna Taylor finished with four and Lily Maggart a three.
“You have to think about the things you can control,” Brown said. “We can always control our effort. That’s got to be more consistent. You can’t just play hard in spurts. And you have to control your coachability, how you’re being coached and apply it. And then you have to be able to control your communication. If you can do that, it clears up some confusion. Those things are all controllable.
“What happens is you start focusing on things you can’t control, that shot I missed or that foul, now you’re not focusing on things you can control. And that’s hard to teach a bunch of 13- and 14-year-olds.”
In the boys’ game, the senior-laden Wildcats pounced to a 21-13 first-quarter lead. But the youthful Commanders hung around, trailing 29-25 at halftime and 36-33 going into the fourth period as they fell to 4-4, 2-1.
Ben Singer sank a pair of threes in leading DCA with 18 points while Blake Anderson added 12. Jude Charlton chipped in with 11, including a couple of treys as the Wildcats climbed to 4-2, 3-1.
Sophomore guard Dillon Turner tossed in two triples and 7 of 11 free throws in leading all scorers with 25 points for Friendship while Max Duckwiler drained three treys on his way to 11. Cole Cring scored six points, Casey Jones four and Colby Jones two.
